2020 NFL Draft: Buffalo Bills preview
TEAM DRAFT NEEDS
Right tackle
Perhaps Cody Ford (a 2019 second-rounder) deserves more time, but Buffalo
would likely be best off bumping him to right guard and finding a new starter
at right tackle. TCU's Lucas Niang, who is coming off hip surgery but was once
regarded as a first-round talent, could be a target with the 54th overall
pick. Georgia's Isaiah Wilson would also fit as a bruiser next to Ford.
Defensive end
Free agent Mario Addison joined Jerry Hughes and Trent Murphy to form a solid
edge trio, but Addison is 32, Hughes is 31 and Murphy isn't overly dynamic.
This edge rusher class isn't great, but a pass-rush specialist in the middle
rounds would be a nice boost.
Cornerback
The Bills took a flier on Josh Norman, but the 32-year-old is on a one-year
deal and difficult to trust after two poor seasons. It would make sense to add
a developmental option who could grow into a starter opposite Tre'Davious
White.
Running back
Buffalo could use a bruising complement to Devin Singletary (2019
third-rounder). Utah's Zack Moss or Boston College's A.J. Dillon would fit the
bill in the middle rounds.
Linebacker
This need isn't pressing after they added A.J. Klein. But the highly
underrated Matt Milano is entering a contract year, and Sean McDermott's
defense relies heavily on great linebacker play.
Quarterback
The Bills' brain trust is clearly all-in on Josh Allen, but he still has a
long way to go as a passer. Why not roll the dice on a developmental option?
Oregon State's Jake Luton could be a great fit.
--FIVE-YEAR DRAFT HISTORY
Nobody remains from the Bills' 2015 class, and the only 2016 holdover,
first-rounder Shaq Lawson, has disappointed and will likely leave in free
agency this offseason after his fifth-year option was declined. That's
normally a recipe for disaster, but Buffalo has been much sharper since head
coach Sean McDermott arrived. The 2017 class brought three quality starters --
All-Pro cornerback Tre'Davious White, left tackle Dion Dawkins and highly
underrated linebacker Matt Milano -- while 2018 first-rounders Josh Allen and
Tremaine Edmunds have impressed, and both still have room to grow. Throw in a
few later-round contributors and what looks like four starters from the 2019
class, and the Bills are definitely headed in the right direction.
Best pick: CB Tre'Davious White, R1 2017 - This pick came in the trade-down
that landed Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, but White has been
outstanding from Day 1.
Worst pick: LB Reggie Ragland, R2 2016 - Ragland never really got off the
ground in Buffalo, and was dealt to the Chiefs for a fourth-round pick after
just one season. He's now in Detroit.
--2019 STATISTICS
TOTAL OFFENSE: 330.2 (24th)
RUSHING: 128.4 (8th)
PASSING: 201.8 (26th)
TOTAL DEFENSE: 298.3 (3rd)
RUSHING: 103.1 (10th)
PASSING: 195.2 (4th)
--Field Level Media