2020 NFL Draft: Burrow leads 3 QBs in top six

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was the No.
1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on
Thursday.
The first six picks included three quarterbacks -- Burrow, Alabama's Tua
Tagovailoa and Oregon's Justin Herbert.
Burrow went 15-0 and won the national championship with the Tigers. Now he
gets a shot at turning around the Cincinnati Bengals, who went 2-14 and
haven't won a playoff game in three decades.
"I worked really hard to get here," said Burrow, wearing a 740 area code shirt
to represent his home area of southeast Ohio.
Commissioner Roger Goodell made the official announcement from his basement to
kick off the virtual NFL draft with Burrow getting word from his parents' home
in The Plains, Ohio.
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said the team didn't consider any trade
overtures and the franchise was in agreement on Burrow early in the process.
Taylor said Thursday via teleconference that Burrow took complete ownership of
the offense at LSU and he's the total package.
"There's a lot of things tangibly and intangibly that he brings to the table,"
he said. "You see it with your own eyes -- ability, leadership, he's the total
package."
The Ohio State transfer and Heisman Trophy winner had an FBS-record 60 TD
passes last season. He became the third player in three years to claim that
trophy and emerge as the No. 1 pick in the following draft, following Oklahoma
quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray.
Ohio State defensive end Chase Young was the second pick to the Washington
Redskins, who have amassed a defensive line comprising five first-round picks
for first-year coach Ron Rivera. Young had 16.5 sacks last season as a junior.
Young's defensive teammate, cornerback Jeff Okudah, went No. 3 to the Lions.
Detroit traded Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay to the Philadelphia Eagles in
March.
The fourth pick and first without a connection to the Buckeyes was Georgia
offensive tackle Andrew Thomas to the New York Giants at No. 4, before the
Miami Dolphins used the first of their three first-round picks to select
Tagovailoa.
Tagovailoa's durability -- hip surgery, multiple ankle surgeries, a knee
injury and broken finger -- was a headline in recent months, but medical
professionals signed off on his physical. Tagovailoa is an explosive runner
with good feet, and the southpaw was accurate on throws down the field at
Alabama. He was 22-2 as a starter for the Crimson Tide with 87 touchdowns and
11 interceptions.
"I'm able to play if need be," Tagovailoa said of his rookie season. "But I
think the biggest thing for me right now is being able to take it in, soak it
in, enjoy it with my family and get to work."
Herbert spent four years at Oregon and goes to Los Angeles as the replacement
for Philip Rivers.
The Carolina Panthers chose Auburn 325-pound defensive tackle Derrick Brown
seventh, and the Arizona Cardinals nabbed Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons,
who can play numerous positions but doesn't have one ideal fit in an NFL
defense. Simmons, who weighs 238 pounds, played more snaps at slot cornerback
than outside linebacker in 2019 and ran a 4.38 40-yard dash at the NFL
Scouting Combine.
A third consecutive defensive player -- All-SEC Florida cornerback CJ
Henderson -- went No. 9 to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Cleveland Browns
opted for Alabama offensive tackle Jedrick Wills, completing the top 10
without a trade for the first time since 2015. Louisville offensive tackle
Mekhi Becton, a massive 364-pounder who moves with ease, was selected 11th by
the New York Jets.
Alabama's third player in the top 12 was wide receiver Henry Ruggs, the first
draft pick in the history of the Las Vegas Raiders. True to franchise form,
Ruggs was the fastest player at the combine, running a 4.27 40-yard dash.
Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs was the 13th pick after the first trade of
the draft put Tampa Bay on the clock. The Buccaneers traded up one spot with
the NFC champion San Francisco 49ers, sending a fourth-round pick and getting
a seventh-rounder back. The Niners drafted defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw with
the choice they received from the Indianapolis Colts in a swap for defensive
lineman DeForest Buckner.
The Denver Broncos took Ruggs' Alabama teammate, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, at
No. 15 and the Atlanta Falcons picked Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell before
the Dallas Cowboys chose Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb 17th.
At No. 18, the Dolphins got Tagovailoa some protection, nabbing USC offensive
tackle Austin Jackson.
--Field Level Media