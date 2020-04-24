LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was the No.
1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on
Thursday.
The first six picks included three quarterbacks -- Burrow, Alabama's Tua
Tagovailoa and Oregon's Justin Herbert.
2020 NFL Draft: Burrow, Young go 1-2
Burrow went 15-0 and won the national championship with the Tigers. Now he
gets a shot at turning around the Cincinnati Bengals, who went 2-14 and
haven't won a playoff game in three decades.
"I worked really hard to get here," said Burrow, wearing a 740 shirt to
represent his home area of southeast Ohio.
Commissioner Roger Goodell made the official announcement from his basement to
kick off the virtual NFL draft with Burrow getting word from his parents' home
in The Plains, Ohio.
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said the team didn't consider any trade
overtures and the franchise was in agreement on Burrow early in the process.
Taylor said Thursday via teleconference that Burrow took complete ownership of
the offense at LSU and he's the total package.
"There's a lot of things tangibly and intangibly that he brings to the table,"
he said. "You see it with your own eyes -- ability, leadership, he's the total
package."
The Ohio State transfer and Heisman Trophy winner had an FBS-record 60 TD
passes last season. He became the third player in three years to claim that
trophy and emerge as the No. 1 pick in the following draft, following Oklahoma
quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray.
Ohio State defensive end Chase Young was the second pick to the Washington
Redskins, who have amassed a defensive line comprising five first-round picks
for first-year coach Ron Rivera. Young had 16.5 sacks last season as a junior.
Young's defensive teammate, cornerback Jeff Okudah, went No. 3 to the Lions.
Detroit traded Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay to the Philadelphia Eagles in
March.
The fourth pick and first without a connection to the Buckeyes was Georgia
offensive tackle Andrew Thomas to the New York Giants at No. 4, before the
Miami Dolphins used the first of their three first-round picks to select
Tagovailoa.
Tagovailoa's durability -- hip surgery, multiple ankle surgeries, a knee
injury and broken finger -- was a headline in recent months, but medical
professionals signed off on his physical. Tagovailoa is an explosive runner
with good feet, and the southpaw was accurate on throws down the field at
Alabama.
Herbert spent four years at Oregon and goes to Los Angeles as the replacement
for Philip Rivers.
--Field Level Media