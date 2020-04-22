2020 NFL Draft: Carolina Panthers preview

Carolina Panthers capsule
TEAM DRAFT NEEDS
Cornerback
2020 NFL Draft: Arizona Cardinals preview
The NFC South has big-play wide receivers, and while Carolina finished 13th
against the pass much was due to playing from behind. Ohio State's Jeffrey
Okudah would make sense if available at No. 7. Otherwise, the Panthers might
wait until the second round.
Defensive tackle
The Panthers allowed an average of 5.2 yards per carry last season and now
don't have the retired Luke Kuechly to help plug holes left by the interior of
the defensive line. The Panthers might wait to see if Alabama's Raekwon Davis
or Utah's Leki Fotu are available at No. 38.
Linebacker
How about Clemson playmaker Isaiah Simmons to pair with Shaq Thompson in the
middle of the defense?
Offensive guard
John Miller, 26, is on a one-year, $4 million contract, so the Panthers have
not committed to him long term.
Tight end
The Panthers handed the offense to Teddy Bridgewater and added speedster Robby
Anderson to team with D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel at wide receiver. Now, how
about a pass-catching tight end in case Ian Thomas can't fill Greg Olsen's
shoes?
Edge
The Panthers had 53 sacks, but 21 1/2 of them came from departed Bruce Irvin,
Gerald McCoy, Dontari Poe and Eric Reid.
Offensive tackle
Acquiring Russell Okung, 32, to replace Trai Turner was a quality stopgap
move. Greg Little did start three games after being selected in the second
round.
--FIVE-YEAR DRAFT HISTORY
The Panthers' drafts have been pretty straightforward: Few whiffs on early
picks, but few hits on late-rounders. Vernon Butler is the biggest
disappointment among recent first-rounders. Shaq Thompson, Christian
McCaffrey, D.J. Moore and Brian Burns are all major contributors who are
already stars or on track to get there. Second-round picks in Devin Funchess,
James Bradberry, Curtis Samuel, Taylor Moton and Donte Jackson all flashed at
some point, though Funchess left via free agency, and Bradberry could follow
this spring. It's been some time since a major contributor emerged from later
rounds, with 2015 fourth-rounder Daryl Williams the best example. The 2019
class has yet to show much promise after first-rounder Brian Burns.
Best pick: RB Christian McCaffrey, R1 2017 -- It's hard to get surplus value
from a top-10 running back, but McCaffrey can do more than just about any
other back in the league.
Worst pick: DT Vernon Butler, R1 2016 -- Butler had a modest breakout with six
sacks in 2019, but that was an outlier after he didn't start a game through
the first three seasons. He'll likely leave via free agency in March.
--2019 STATISTICS
TOTAL OFFENSE: 341.8 (19th)
RUSHING: 113.7 (14th)
PASSING: 228.1 (20th)
TOTAL DEFENSE: 374.5 (23rd)
RUSHING: 143.5 (29th)
PASSING:231.0 (13th)
--Field Level Media