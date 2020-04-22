2020 NFL Draft: Carolina Panthers preview

Carolina Panthers capsule

TEAM DRAFT NEEDS

Cornerback

The NFC South has big-play wide receivers, and while Carolina finished 13th

against the pass much was due to playing from behind. Ohio State's Jeffrey

Okudah would make sense if available at No. 7. Otherwise, the Panthers might

wait until the second round.

Defensive tackle

The Panthers allowed an average of 5.2 yards per carry last season and now

don't have the retired Luke Kuechly to help plug holes left by the interior of

the defensive line. The Panthers might wait to see if Alabama's Raekwon Davis

or Utah's Leki Fotu are available at No. 38.

Linebacker

How about Clemson playmaker Isaiah Simmons to pair with Shaq Thompson in the

middle of the defense?

Offensive guard

John Miller, 26, is on a one-year, $4 million contract, so the Panthers have

not committed to him long term.

Tight end

The Panthers handed the offense to Teddy Bridgewater and added speedster Robby

Anderson to team with D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel at wide receiver. Now, how

about a pass-catching tight end in case Ian Thomas can't fill Greg Olsen's

shoes?

Edge

The Panthers had 53 sacks, but 21 1/2 of them came from departed Bruce Irvin,

Gerald McCoy, Dontari Poe and Eric Reid.

Offensive tackle

Acquiring Russell Okung, 32, to replace Trai Turner was a quality stopgap

move. Greg Little did start three games after being selected in the second

round.

--FIVE-YEAR DRAFT HISTORY

The Panthers' drafts have been pretty straightforward: Few whiffs on early

picks, but few hits on late-rounders. Vernon Butler is the biggest

disappointment among recent first-rounders. Shaq Thompson, Christian

McCaffrey, D.J. Moore and Brian Burns are all major contributors who are

already stars or on track to get there. Second-round picks in Devin Funchess,

James Bradberry, Curtis Samuel, Taylor Moton and Donte Jackson all flashed at

some point, though Funchess left via free agency, and Bradberry could follow

this spring. It's been some time since a major contributor emerged from later

rounds, with 2015 fourth-rounder Daryl Williams the best example. The 2019

class has yet to show much promise after first-rounder Brian Burns.

Best pick: RB Christian McCaffrey, R1 2017 -- It's hard to get surplus value

from a top-10 running back, but McCaffrey can do more than just about any

other back in the league.

Worst pick: DT Vernon Butler, R1 2016 -- Butler had a modest breakout with six

sacks in 2019, but that was an outlier after he didn't start a game through

the first three seasons. He'll likely leave via free agency in March.

--2019 STATISTICS

TOTAL OFFENSE: 341.8 (19th)

RUSHING: 113.7 (14th)

PASSING: 228.1 (20th)

TOTAL DEFENSE: 374.5 (23rd)

RUSHING: 143.5 (29th)

PASSING:231.0 (13th)

--Field Level Media

