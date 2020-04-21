2020 NFL Draft: Chicago Bears preview
Chicago Bears draft capsule
TEAM DRAFT NEEDS
Offensive linemen
The most pressing need is at left guard, where the retirement of Kyle Long
creates a major void. The interior of the line was inconsistent in 2019, but
right tackle could be upgraded if Bobby Massie is viewed as a better option
inside.
Safety
Set with Eddie Jackson, who signed a four-year extension, the Bears are solid
at the other spot with Deon Bush, but he'd be better cast as a third safety.
Cornerback
Artie Burns signed a one-year deal to line up opposite Kyle Fuller in the base
defense but fits best as a nickel, a position the Bears think Buster Skrine
can contribute at this season. A boundary cover corner remains a need.
Quarterback
Nick Foles has three years left on the contract he arrived with from
Jacksonville. He is also 31 and has only twice played more than eight games in
a regular season. Acquiring Foles is an indictment of former No. 2 pick
Mitchell Trubisky.
Wide receiver
Cordarrelle Patterson would start if the season began next weekend, an
experiment the Bears aren't eager to try. Deep speed -- missing with Taylor
Gabriel gone -- is the desire. Second-year target Riley Ridley is a possession
receiver with barely average speed (4.6).
Defensive end
Signing Robert Quinn is a quick fix. Quinn turns 30 in May, and chronic back
injuries kept the Dallas Cowboys from overpaying to keep him. Former
first-round pick Barkevious Mingo is insurance for Quinn, but he won't be the
sidekick the team needs to draw attention from Khalil Mack.
--FIVE-YEAR DRAFT HISTORY
Ryan Pace's track record is fascinating, with some mammoth busts but also
useful late-round finds. While Kevin White bombed in 2015, Pace landed Eddie
Goldman and Adrian Amos, whom the Bears couldn't afford to keep. Jordan Howard
and Nick Kwiatkoski were useful late-rounders in 2016, along with steady
starters in Leonard Floyd and Cody Whitehair. Eddie Jackson and Tarik Cohen
were terrific finds in Round 4 of 2017, and Bilal Nichols (2018) brought value
from Round 5. But there's something missing. Promising second-rounders
Whitehair, James Daniels and Anthony Miller all regressed last year, and the
2019 class was thin. Most glaring, Mitchell Trubisky looks like a lost cause,
even if Pace won't give up on him.
Best pick: S Eddie Jackson, R4 2017 -- Jackson wasn't quite as good last year,
but he earned All-Pro honors in 2018 and has proven to be quite the ball hawk
(10 career interceptions).
Worst pick: WR Kevin White, R1 2015 -- Injuries were the primary issue, but
White never did much even when on the field. He played just 14 games and made
25 career catches.
--2019 STATISTICS
TOTAL OFFENSE: 296.8 (29th)
RUSHING: 91.1 (27th)
PASSING: 205.7 (25th)
TOTAL DEFENSE: 324.1 (8th)
RUSHING: 102.0 (9th)
PASSING: 222.1 (9th)
