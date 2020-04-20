2020 NFL Draft: Cleveland Browns preview

TEAM DRAFT NEEDS

Offensive tackle

New general manager Andrew Berry scored a right tackle in free agency in

former first-round pick Jack Conklin, but the gaping vacancy at left tackle

remains. Massive Louisville tackle Mekhi Becton and Georgia's Andrew Thomas

are coveted prospects who could be there when the Browns pick at No. 10.

Linebacker

There are needs everywhere at linebacker, but second-year middle linebacker

Sione Takitaki was praised by the previous regime for his toughness and

intangibles. A run-and-cover type at weak-side linebacker could be the

priority.

Safety

Andrew Sendejo signed as a free agent and would enter training camp as the

lead free safety. Sendejo's shortcomings pushed him to a backup role with the

Vikings. Hammering strong safety Karl Joseph, another free agent addition,

could play some linebacker in sub packages.

Defensive tackle

Sheldon Richardson and Larry Ogunjobi are the starters. It's a steep decline

to the No. 3 tackle in the rotation and Richardson can't be expected to

maintain his 2019 production.

Cornerback

Greedy Williams, a second-round pick in 2019, isn't on Denzel Ward's level but

that's not a knock. If the Browns can boost this position and use Williams as

a third cornerback, their offseason secondary rebuild would be complete.

Defensive end

Olivier Vernon is in the final year of his contract. He's unlikely to be

retained without a rebound from his first season with the team, when he tied a

career low with 3.5 sacks. The 10th pick could be a sweet spot to take a

premier pass rusher.

--FIVE-YEAR DRAFT HISTORY

All the draft capital in the world doesn't help if the picks don't produce

good players, and the Browns have learned the hard way. Of eight

first-rounders since 2015, only four remain, and one (David Njoku) could be

traded this offseason. The others -- Myles Garrett, Baker Mayfield and Denzel

Ward -- might all be stars, but Garrett and Mayfield have had their own

issues. Meanwhile, of 25 picks from 2015-16, none remain on the roster. Things

have improved since, but once-promising players like Njoku, Antonio Callaway

and Genard Avery fell out of favor; Callaway and Avery are gone. Nick Chubb

(2018) and Larry Ogunjobi (2017) are solid building blocks, but the 2019 class

is off to a shaky start.

Best pick: RB Nick Chubb, R2 2018 -- Chubb quickly became one of the best

backs in football, narrowly missing out on the rushing title in 2019.

Worst pick: WR Corey Coleman, R1 2016 -- The first pick of analytically

inclined personnel executive Sashi Brown, Coleman flashed early before

battling injuries and inconsistency. He lasted only two years.

--2019 STATISTICS

TOTAL OFFENSE: 340.9 (22nd)

RUSHING: 118.8 (12th)

PASSING: 222.1 (22nd)

TOTAL DEFENSE: 261.6 (22nd)

RUSHING: 144.7 (30th)

PASSING: 216.9 (7th)

