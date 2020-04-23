2020 NFL Draft: Dallas Cowboys preview

Dallas Cowboys draft capsule
TEAM DRAFT NEEDS
Center
Travis Frederick's retirement was a surprise, but at least it occurred before
the draft. The Cowboys had a test run at life without Frederick in 2018 when
he missed the whole season, and Joe Looney held up but was nowhere near
Frederick's All-Pro caliber. Dak Prescott was sacked 56 times and the interior
line was walloped. If Dallas gets a shot at Tyler Biadasz, it could reel him
in.
Cornerback
Losing Byron Jones creates a crater in the secondary. The Cowboys almost
certainly will invest in first-round help. Left cornerback is an obvious
weakness. LSU's Kristian Fulton and Alabama's Trevon Diggs are names to know.
Defensive end
There are signs pointing to defensive coordinator Mike Nolan going back to the
3-4, and the Cowboys are light on edge rushers. They did sign Aldon Smith, who
last played in 2015.
Wide receiver
Fortuitous for a team with multiple needs, this draft is loaded at wide
receiver. The Cowboys want a big body who also can separate but are
comfortable with Michael Gallup in the deep-threat role. Southern California's
Michael Pittman Jr. could be around in Round 2.
Safety
Ha Ha Clinton-Dix was signed in free agency and will get the first chance
opposite Xavier Woods. He's a stopgap at a chronic position of weakness.
Tight end
Blake Jarwin's new three-year deal indicates he's the starter, but Mike
McCarthy wants three useful tight ends. Dayton's Adam Trautman drew Dallas'
attention at the Senior Bowl.
--FIVE-YEAR DRAFT HISTORY
The Cowboys have been quite sharp in the draft since Jerry Jones let vice
president of player personnel Will McClay claim a larger role in 2014. The
2015 class would be wiped out if Byron Jones leaves via free agency in March,
but 2016 delivered a slew of players ranging from key contributors to stars:
Ezekiel Elliott (first round), Jaylon Smith (second), Maliek Collins (third),
Dak Prescott (fourth) and Anthony Brown (sixth). Three useful defensive backs
came from the 2017 class, and Leighton Vander Esch and Michael Gallup have
already popped from the 2018 group. The jury is certainly out on the 2019
draft, however, with only Tony Pollard playing a significant role so far.
Best pick: QB Dak Prescott, R4 2016 - Sometimes you just get lucky. The
Cowboys famously wanted to trade up for Paxton Lynch, then wanted Connor Cook
before settling for Prescott.
Worst pick: DE Taco Charlton, R1 2017 - Charlton narrowly edges DE Randy
Gregory (second round, 2015). He was waived early in his third season after
just four sacks in 27 games.
--2019 STATISTICS
TOTAL OFFENSE: 431.5 (1st)
RUSHING: 134.6 (5th)
PASSING: 296.9 (2nd)
TOTAL DEFENSE: 327.0 (9th)
RUSHING: 103.5 (11th)
PASSING: 223.5 (10th)
--Field Level Media