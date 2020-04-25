2020 NFL Draft: Day 2 trade tracker

A rundown of all trades completed Friday during the second and third rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft:
Second round
--Indianapolis Colts receive 41st pick and select Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor
American Football
Bengals start run on WRs at Day 2 of NFL Draft
AN HOUR AGO
Browns receive 44th pick (LSU S Grant Delpit) and 160th (fifth round) picks
--Seattle Seahawks receive 48th pick and select Tennessee defensive end
Darrell Taylor
New York Jets receive 59th () and 101st (third round) picks
--
--Field Level Media
American Football
Bengals start run on WRs at Day 2 of NFL Draft
AN HOUR AGO
American Football
First night of draft breaks records for TV viewership, league says
4 HOURS AGO
Related Topics