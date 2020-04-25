2020 NFL Draft: Day 2 trade tracker

an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

A rundown of all trades completed Friday during the second and third rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft:

Second round

--Indianapolis Colts receive 41st pick and select Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor

Browns receive 44th pick (LSU S Grant Delpit) and 160th (fifth round) picks

--Seattle Seahawks receive 48th pick and select Tennessee DE Darrell Taylor

New York Jets receive 59th (Baylor WR Denzel Mims) and 101st (third round)

picks

--New England Patriots receive 60th (Michigan LB Josh Uche) and 129th (fourth

round) picks

Baltimore Ravens receive 71st (third round) and 98th (third round) picks

