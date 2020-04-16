2020 NFL Draft: Denver Broncos preview

--TEAM DRAFT NEEDS

Wide receiver

The Broncos resisted a move for a wide receiver in free agency because of the

draft's outstanding class. Alabama's Henry Ruggs would pair perfectly with

Courtland Sutton, but he might be gone by 15th overall. Crimson Tide teammate

Jerry Jeudy or Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb might be available. In Round 2, options

could include TCU's Jalen Reagor or Arizona State's Brandon Aiyuk.

Cornerback

A.J. Bouye was a nice find via trade, but he might not be a long-term solution

given his contract situation. Chris Harris is gone, and Bryce Callahan didn't

play a snap in 2019 due to an injury. The Broncos need another option here,

either outside or in the slot. Clemson's A.J. Terrell or LSU's Kristian Fulton

might be there in Round 2.

Center

Graham Glasgow should play right guard, leaving unproven options Austin

Schlottmann and Patrick Morris at center. The Broncos could look for a starter

in Round 2 or 3, perhaps Michigan's Cesar Ruiz or Temple's Matt Hennessy.

Defensive line

Trading for Jurrell Casey filled a major hole, and Shelby Harris was

re-signed, but only on a one-year deal. Dre'Mont Jones (2019 third-rounder)

needs major improvement against the run.

Offensive tackle

They could trade back and target Southern California's Austin Jackson or

Houston's Josh Jones or hope line coach Mike Munchak can develop a mid-round

prospect and try to solve Garett Bolles' woes.

Inside linebacker

Vic Fangio would prefer a better coverage man to pair with bruiser Alexander

Johnson. A middle-round prospect could make sense.

--FIVE-DRAFT HISTORY

Although Denver won a Super Bowl after the 2015 season, John Elway's draft

record was awfully spotty until 2018. Only blocking tight end Jeff Heuerman

remains from 2015, and while 2016 produced several contributors, it was

headlined by mega-bust quarterback Paxton Lynch. The 2017 class is nearly

washed out already, with Garett Bolles on very thin ice and second-rounder

DeMarcus Walker a disappointment. But the next year turned things around,

headlined by Bradley Chubb and Courtland Sutton, who look like future stars.

The 2019 class has also shown early promise between Noah Fant and Dalton

Risner. Whether or not Elway struck gold depends on Drew Lock's future as the

starting quarterback.

Best pick: WR Courtland Sutton, R2 2018: Chubb has also been great, but he was

an easy choice as a top-five talent. Sutton has impressed from the start

despite lacking quality quarterback play.

Worst pick: QB Paxton Lynch, R1 2016: Bolles could fit here, but Lynch's flop

was rare. Since 1997, no first-round QB other than Lynch has started fewer

than Johnny Manziel's eight games. Lynch has started four.

--2019 STATISTICS

TOTAL OFFENSE: 296.8 (28th)

RUSHING: 103.9 (20th)

PASSING: 194.7 (28th)

TOTAL DEFENSE: 337.0 (12th)

RUSHING: 111.4 (16th)

PASSING: 225.6 (11th)

