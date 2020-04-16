2020 NFL Draft: Denver Broncos preview
Denver Broncos 2020 Draft Capsule
--TEAM DRAFT NEEDS
Wide receiver
The Broncos resisted a move for a wide receiver in free agency because of the
draft's outstanding class. Alabama's Henry Ruggs would pair perfectly with
Courtland Sutton, but he might be gone by 15th overall. Crimson Tide teammate
Jerry Jeudy or Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb might be available. In Round 2, options
could include TCU's Jalen Reagor or Arizona State's Brandon Aiyuk.
Cornerback
A.J. Bouye was a nice find via trade, but he might not be a long-term solution
given his contract situation. Chris Harris is gone, and Bryce Callahan didn't
play a snap in 2019 due to an injury. The Broncos need another option here,
either outside or in the slot. Clemson's A.J. Terrell or LSU's Kristian Fulton
might be there in Round 2.
Center
Graham Glasgow should play right guard, leaving unproven options Austin
Schlottmann and Patrick Morris at center. The Broncos could look for a starter
in Round 2 or 3, perhaps Michigan's Cesar Ruiz or Temple's Matt Hennessy.
Defensive line
Trading for Jurrell Casey filled a major hole, and Shelby Harris was
re-signed, but only on a one-year deal. Dre'Mont Jones (2019 third-rounder)
needs major improvement against the run.
Offensive tackle
They could trade back and target Southern California's Austin Jackson or
Houston's Josh Jones or hope line coach Mike Munchak can develop a mid-round
prospect and try to solve Garett Bolles' woes.
Inside linebacker
Vic Fangio would prefer a better coverage man to pair with bruiser Alexander
Johnson. A middle-round prospect could make sense.
--FIVE-DRAFT HISTORY
Although Denver won a Super Bowl after the 2015 season, John Elway's draft
record was awfully spotty until 2018. Only blocking tight end Jeff Heuerman
remains from 2015, and while 2016 produced several contributors, it was
headlined by mega-bust quarterback Paxton Lynch. The 2017 class is nearly
washed out already, with Garett Bolles on very thin ice and second-rounder
DeMarcus Walker a disappointment. But the next year turned things around,
headlined by Bradley Chubb and Courtland Sutton, who look like future stars.
The 2019 class has also shown early promise between Noah Fant and Dalton
Risner. Whether or not Elway struck gold depends on Drew Lock's future as the
starting quarterback.
Best pick: WR Courtland Sutton, R2 2018: Chubb has also been great, but he was
an easy choice as a top-five talent. Sutton has impressed from the start
despite lacking quality quarterback play.
Worst pick: QB Paxton Lynch, R1 2016: Bolles could fit here, but Lynch's flop
was rare. Since 1997, no first-round QB other than Lynch has started fewer
than Johnny Manziel's eight games. Lynch has started four.
--2019 STATISTICS
TOTAL OFFENSE: 296.8 (28th)
RUSHING: 103.9 (20th)
PASSING: 194.7 (28th)
TOTAL DEFENSE: 337.0 (12th)
RUSHING: 111.4 (16th)
PASSING: 225.6 (11th)
--Field Level Media