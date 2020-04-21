2020 NFL Draft: Detroit Lions preview
Detroit Lions draft capsule
TEAM DRAFT NEEDS
Defensive end
With the No. 3 pick, the Lions should have a chance to fill one of their two
greatest needs, considering Ohio State defensive end Chase Young or cornerback
Jeffrey Okudah is likely to be on the board.
Cornerback
Collecting New England Patriots castoffs, the Lions improved at the front
levels of the defense, but the secondary took hits with two trades -- safety
Quandre Diggs in 2019 and cornerback Darius Slay in March. Signing Desmond
Trufant is a good first step, but the secondary could use help at left
cornerback, nickel cornerback and safety.
Offensive line
A $50 million contract for right tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai was one of the
traffic-stopping signings of free agency. He is not an upgrade over Rick
Wagner (released) and might fit best at right guard, which would mean a right
tackle becomes a draft must.
Quarterback
Matthew Stafford, 32, stayed as promised. General manager Bob Quinn, even with
his job on the line this season, knows he needs to peek ahead and consider
where the team might be in 2021 and 2022.
Defensive tackle
Signing Danny Shelton at nose tackle was a start, but he's not likely to play
much more than half of the defensive snaps. A penetrating under tackle with
the quickness to impact plays on all three downs would solidify the DL group.
Wide receiver
Kenny Golladay is emerging as a lead receiver. Unless the Lions buy Marvin
Jones (knee) as a bounce-back candidate, they'll shop for another vertical
threat.
--FIVE-YEAR DRAFT HISTORY
Despite big draft classes and some signs of promise, the Lions haven't found
many stars over the past five years, with the closest example being 2017
third-rounder Kenny Golladay. The lone gem from 2015, Quandre Diggs, was
shipped to Seattle last year for peanuts, and top 2016 picks Taylor Decker and
A'Shawn Robinson have plateaued. Likewise, it's unclear if first-rounders
Jarrad Davis (2017) and Frank Ragnow (2018) can reach an elite level, and some
have even questioned T.J. Hockenson's ceiling. The 2018 class has had several
players flash, but injuries derailed some of that progress this season. The
2019 group needs significant development, though it should produce a few
defensive starters.
Best pick: WR Kenny Golladay, R3 2017 -- Widely panned as a reach at the time,
Golladay has been a big-play machine and red-zone weapon, leading the NFL with
11 TD catches last year.
Worst pick: CB Teez Tabor, R2 2018 -- Once considered a first-round prospect,
Tabor slid in 2018 and then never found a home in Detroit, struggling outside
and inside. He did not make the 2019 roster.
--2019 STATISTICS
TOTAL OFFENSE: 346.8 (17th)
RUSHING: 103.1 (21st)
PASSING: 243.8 (10th)
TOTAL DEFENSE: 400.4 (31st)
RUSHING: 115.9 (21st)
PASSING: 284.4 (32nd)
--Field Level Media