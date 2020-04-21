2020 NFL Draft: Detroit Lions preview

TEAM DRAFT NEEDS

Defensive end

With the No. 3 pick, the Lions should have a chance to fill one of their two

greatest needs, considering Ohio State defensive end Chase Young or cornerback

Jeffrey Okudah is likely to be on the board.

Cornerback

Collecting New England Patriots castoffs, the Lions improved at the front

levels of the defense, but the secondary took hits with two trades -- safety

Quandre Diggs in 2019 and cornerback Darius Slay in March. Signing Desmond

Trufant is a good first step, but the secondary could use help at left

cornerback, nickel cornerback and safety.

Offensive line

A $50 million contract for right tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai was one of the

traffic-stopping signings of free agency. He is not an upgrade over Rick

Wagner (released) and might fit best at right guard, which would mean a right

tackle becomes a draft must.

Quarterback

Matthew Stafford, 32, stayed as promised. General manager Bob Quinn, even with

his job on the line this season, knows he needs to peek ahead and consider

where the team might be in 2021 and 2022.

Defensive tackle

Signing Danny Shelton at nose tackle was a start, but he's not likely to play

much more than half of the defensive snaps. A penetrating under tackle with

the quickness to impact plays on all three downs would solidify the DL group.

Wide receiver

Kenny Golladay is emerging as a lead receiver. Unless the Lions buy Marvin

Jones (knee) as a bounce-back candidate, they'll shop for another vertical

threat.

--FIVE-YEAR DRAFT HISTORY

Despite big draft classes and some signs of promise, the Lions haven't found

many stars over the past five years, with the closest example being 2017

third-rounder Kenny Golladay. The lone gem from 2015, Quandre Diggs, was

shipped to Seattle last year for peanuts, and top 2016 picks Taylor Decker and

A'Shawn Robinson have plateaued. Likewise, it's unclear if first-rounders

Jarrad Davis (2017) and Frank Ragnow (2018) can reach an elite level, and some

have even questioned T.J. Hockenson's ceiling. The 2018 class has had several

players flash, but injuries derailed some of that progress this season. The

2019 group needs significant development, though it should produce a few

defensive starters.

Best pick: WR Kenny Golladay, R3 2017 -- Widely panned as a reach at the time,

Golladay has been a big-play machine and red-zone weapon, leading the NFL with

11 TD catches last year.

Worst pick: CB Teez Tabor, R2 2018 -- Once considered a first-round prospect,

Tabor slid in 2018 and then never found a home in Detroit, struggling outside

and inside. He did not make the 2019 roster.

--2019 STATISTICS

TOTAL OFFENSE: 346.8 (17th)

RUSHING: 103.1 (21st)

PASSING: 243.8 (10th)

TOTAL DEFENSE: 400.4 (31st)

RUSHING: 115.9 (21st)

PASSING: 284.4 (32nd)

--Field Level Media