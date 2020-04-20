2020 NFL Draft: Indianapolis Colts preview

TEAM DRAFT NEEDS

Wide receiver

T.Y. Hilton will enjoy working with Philip Rivers. Rivers loves to launch, and

behind this offensive line there should be plenty of opportunity for the two

to connect. Hilton played hurt most of last season, and 2019 second-round pick

Parris Campbell never made a move.

Quarterback

Rivers, 38, signed a one-year deal and backup Jacoby Brissett hits free agency

next spring, too. The Colts sacrificed their first-round pick for defensive

lineman DeForest Buckner, meaning they'll need to get an immediate return on

their second-rounders (34th and 44th overall). The quarterback position likely

will have to wait.

Cornerback

The Colts could target Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell and Minnesota safety

Antoine Winfield Jr. with the second pick in Round 2. Rock Ya-Sin is

entrenched as a nickel cornerback and was solid in that role as a rookie, but

the team doesn't have a true elite cornerback.

Edge

Justin Houston is 31 and starting to show his age. There is hope for 2019

second-rounder Ben Banogu, although the need for speed off the edge remains.

Michigan's Josh Uche could serve as a third-down rusher immediately.

Running back

Marlon Mack was one of the better backs in the league for parts of last

season, but he has an injury history. If Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor or Ohio

State's J.K. Dobbins are there in the second round, the Colts should jump.

Offensive line

Anthony Castonzo's near retirement was a reminder he's close to the end of his

career. He's been solid, but the Colts aren't ready to fill that hole if he

suffers an injury.

--FIVE-YEAR DRAFT HISTORY

In some ugly years for former general manager Ryan Grigson, the 2015 and 2016

classes produced only two regular starters, one being rock-solid center Ryan

Kelly (2016). The other is safety Clayton Geathers, a 2015 fourth-rounder who

has fought injuries. General manager Chris Ballard made major progress in 2017

-- getting quality starters in safety Malik Hooker (first), running back

Marlon Mack (fourth) and linebacker Anthony Walker (fifth) -- but he really

struck gold in 2018. The first two picks, Quenton Nelson and Darius Leonard,

were All-Pros as rookies, and the 11-man class has a few other contributors,

too. Ballard's 2019 draft looks just OK so far, but he did add a 2020

second-round pick in a trade down.

Best pick: LB Darius Leonard, R2 2018 -- Leonard starred from Day 1, stuffing

the stat sheet.

Worst pick: WR Phillip Dorsett, R1 2015 -- Needing O-line and defensive help

at the time, Grigson went with a receiver who did little for the Colts.

Dorsett lasted just two years, though he did net Jacoby Brissett via trade.

--2019 STATISTICS

TOTAL OFFENSE: 327.4 (25th)

RUSHING: 133.1 (7th)

PASSING: 194.3 (30th)

TOTAL DEFENSE: 346.8 (16th)

RUSHING: 97.9 (7th)

PASSING: 248.9 (23rd)

