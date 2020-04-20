2020 NFL Draft: Indianapolis Colts preview
Indianapolis Colts draft capsule
TEAM DRAFT NEEDS
Wide receiver
T.Y. Hilton will enjoy working with Philip Rivers. Rivers loves to launch, and
behind this offensive line there should be plenty of opportunity for the two
to connect. Hilton played hurt most of last season, and 2019 second-round pick
Parris Campbell never made a move.
Quarterback
Rivers, 38, signed a one-year deal and backup Jacoby Brissett hits free agency
next spring, too. The Colts sacrificed their first-round pick for defensive
lineman DeForest Buckner, meaning they'll need to get an immediate return on
their second-rounders (34th and 44th overall). The quarterback position likely
will have to wait.
Cornerback
The Colts could target Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell and Minnesota safety
Antoine Winfield Jr. with the second pick in Round 2. Rock Ya-Sin is
entrenched as a nickel cornerback and was solid in that role as a rookie, but
the team doesn't have a true elite cornerback.
Edge
Justin Houston is 31 and starting to show his age. There is hope for 2019
second-rounder Ben Banogu, although the need for speed off the edge remains.
Michigan's Josh Uche could serve as a third-down rusher immediately.
Running back
Marlon Mack was one of the better backs in the league for parts of last
season, but he has an injury history. If Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor or Ohio
State's J.K. Dobbins are there in the second round, the Colts should jump.
Offensive line
Anthony Castonzo's near retirement was a reminder he's close to the end of his
career. He's been solid, but the Colts aren't ready to fill that hole if he
suffers an injury.
--FIVE-YEAR DRAFT HISTORY
In some ugly years for former general manager Ryan Grigson, the 2015 and 2016
classes produced only two regular starters, one being rock-solid center Ryan
Kelly (2016). The other is safety Clayton Geathers, a 2015 fourth-rounder who
has fought injuries. General manager Chris Ballard made major progress in 2017
-- getting quality starters in safety Malik Hooker (first), running back
Marlon Mack (fourth) and linebacker Anthony Walker (fifth) -- but he really
struck gold in 2018. The first two picks, Quenton Nelson and Darius Leonard,
were All-Pros as rookies, and the 11-man class has a few other contributors,
too. Ballard's 2019 draft looks just OK so far, but he did add a 2020
second-round pick in a trade down.
Best pick: LB Darius Leonard, R2 2018 -- Leonard starred from Day 1, stuffing
the stat sheet.
Worst pick: WR Phillip Dorsett, R1 2015 -- Needing O-line and defensive help
at the time, Grigson went with a receiver who did little for the Colts.
Dorsett lasted just two years, though he did net Jacoby Brissett via trade.
--2019 STATISTICS
TOTAL OFFENSE: 327.4 (25th)
RUSHING: 133.1 (7th)
PASSING: 194.3 (30th)
TOTAL DEFENSE: 346.8 (16th)
RUSHING: 97.9 (7th)
PASSING: 248.9 (23rd)
--Field Level Media