2020 NFL Draft: Jacksonville Jaguars preview
Jacksonville Jaguars draft capsule
DRAFT TEAM NEEDS
Cornerback
In a 14-week span, the Jaguars traded Pro Bowl cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey and
A.J. Bouye, dousing what had been a flourishing homegrown secondary. But they
hold the ninth and 20th picks, and Ohio State's Jeffrey Okudah and Florida's
CJ Henderson represent dream draft scenarios for GM Dave Caldwell.
Defensive line
Caldwell also thinned the ranks along the D-line with a trade of Calais
Campbell to the Baltimore Ravens. That clears a spot for 2019 first-round pick
Josh Allen. But franchised left end Yannick Ngakoue publicly lashed out at the
tag and said he doesn't want to be in Jacksonville. That could corner Caldwell
into investing another top pick in a pass rusher.
Quarterback
Trading Nick Foles rescues the team from a poor decision and puts 2019
sixth-rounder Gardner Minshew in the starting spot. If there's any constant
for the Jaguars, it's turnover at this position. For the third season in a
row, a new starter will be under center Week 1. The team needs to have a plan
should Minshew nosedive.
Wide receiver
DJ Chark brought some excitement to the offense but lacks No. 1 receiver
traits. Dede Westbrook and Marqise Lee are capable starters, not much more. If
Jerry Jeudy of Alabama or CeeDee Lamb of Oklahoma slide all the way to 20, the
Jaguars should make the pick in a blink. Both could be in play at No. 9.
Safety
LSU's Grant Delpit is the top safety in the draft. The trouble for
Jacksonville becomes measuring the need against other significant
shortcomings. It's the wrong draft to be hoping for a late-round option.
--FIVE-YEAR DRAFT HISTORY
The Jaguars are accustomed to picking high in the draft, and they've selected
some very good players, even if some are now elsewhere. Dante Fowler Jr.
(2015) and Jalen Ramsey (2016) are both on the Rams, with Ramsey's trade
bringing back two first-round picks. Leonard Fournette (2017) looked like he
might depart as well, but he rebounded with a terrific 2019 season.
Jacksonville has been excellent on Day 2, nabbing star pass-rusher Yannick
Ngakoue (a pending free agent), linebacker Myles Jack, left tackle Cam
Robinson and wideout DJ Chark in Rounds 2 and 3. The 2019 class also looks
promising, with Josh Allen a budding star and Jawaan Taylor a possible
long-term answer at right tackle. Gardner Minshew, of course, already has
outplayed his status as a sixth-round pick.
Best pick: DE Yannick Ngakoue, R3 2016 -- Ramsey and Allen were great picks,
but both were easy prospects to evaluate. Ngakoue has proved to be a star from
the 69th overall pick.
Worst pick: RB T.J. Yeldon, R2 2015 -- The Jaguars threw resources at running
back for years without getting much payoff. Burning the 36th overall pick on
Yeldon did not work out well.
--2019 STATISTICS
TOTAL OFFENSE: 341.8 (20th)
RUSHING: 106.8 (17th)
PASSING: 235.0 (16th)
TOTAL DEFENSE: 375.4 (24th)
RUSHING: 139.3 (28th)
PASSING: 231.1 (16th)
