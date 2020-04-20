2020 NFL Draft: Jacksonville Jaguars preview

DRAFT TEAM NEEDS

Cornerback

In a 14-week span, the Jaguars traded Pro Bowl cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey and

A.J. Bouye, dousing what had been a flourishing homegrown secondary. But they

hold the ninth and 20th picks, and Ohio State's Jeffrey Okudah and Florida's

CJ Henderson represent dream draft scenarios for GM Dave Caldwell.

Defensive line

Caldwell also thinned the ranks along the D-line with a trade of Calais

Campbell to the Baltimore Ravens. That clears a spot for 2019 first-round pick

Josh Allen. But franchised left end Yannick Ngakoue publicly lashed out at the

tag and said he doesn't want to be in Jacksonville. That could corner Caldwell

into investing another top pick in a pass rusher.

Quarterback

Trading Nick Foles rescues the team from a poor decision and puts 2019

sixth-rounder Gardner Minshew in the starting spot. If there's any constant

for the Jaguars, it's turnover at this position. For the third season in a

row, a new starter will be under center Week 1. The team needs to have a plan

should Minshew nosedive.

Wide receiver

DJ Chark brought some excitement to the offense but lacks No. 1 receiver

traits. Dede Westbrook and Marqise Lee are capable starters, not much more. If

Jerry Jeudy of Alabama or CeeDee Lamb of Oklahoma slide all the way to 20, the

Jaguars should make the pick in a blink. Both could be in play at No. 9.

Safety

LSU's Grant Delpit is the top safety in the draft. The trouble for

Jacksonville becomes measuring the need against other significant

shortcomings. It's the wrong draft to be hoping for a late-round option.

--FIVE-YEAR DRAFT HISTORY

The Jaguars are accustomed to picking high in the draft, and they've selected

some very good players, even if some are now elsewhere. Dante Fowler Jr.

(2015) and Jalen Ramsey (2016) are both on the Rams, with Ramsey's trade

bringing back two first-round picks. Leonard Fournette (2017) looked like he

might depart as well, but he rebounded with a terrific 2019 season.

Jacksonville has been excellent on Day 2, nabbing star pass-rusher Yannick

Ngakoue (a pending free agent), linebacker Myles Jack, left tackle Cam

Robinson and wideout DJ Chark in Rounds 2 and 3. The 2019 class also looks

promising, with Josh Allen a budding star and Jawaan Taylor a possible

long-term answer at right tackle. Gardner Minshew, of course, already has

outplayed his status as a sixth-round pick.

Best pick: DE Yannick Ngakoue, R3 2016 -- Ramsey and Allen were great picks,

but both were easy prospects to evaluate. Ngakoue has proved to be a star from

the 69th overall pick.

Worst pick: RB T.J. Yeldon, R2 2015 -- The Jaguars threw resources at running

back for years without getting much payoff. Burning the 36th overall pick on

Yeldon did not work out well.

--2019 STATISTICS

TOTAL OFFENSE: 341.8 (20th)

RUSHING: 106.8 (17th)

PASSING: 235.0 (16th)

TOTAL DEFENSE: 375.4 (24th)

RUSHING: 139.3 (28th)

PASSING: 231.1 (16th)

--Field Level Media