2020 NFL Draft: Las Vegas Raiders preview

--TEAM DRAFT NEEDS

Cornerback

Even before the signing of Eli Apple fell through, the Raiders needed help at

cornerback. Florida's CJ Henderson would be a great option at No. 12 or No.

19.

Wide receiver

They added depth in Nelson Agholor, but a game-breaking wideout is needed. The

Raiders likely will take a receiver early. Alabama's Jerry Jeudy and Henry

Ruggs or Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb are in play.

Nickelback

The Raiders have enough depth at safety after adding Jeff Heath and Damarious

Randall, but where does that leave Lamarcus Joyner? He struggled at nickelback

in 2019 and is best at free safety.

Interior offensive line

Rodney Hudson signed a recent extension, but he'll be 31 in July. More

pressing, left guard Richie Incognito will be 37 and right guard Gabe

Jackson's name has surfaced in trade rumors. At the least, adding depth would

be smart.

Edge rusher

Maxx Crosby impressed as a rookie, but fourth overall pick Clelin Ferrell was

a major disappointment. Neither Crosby nor Ferrell is an edge-bending speed

rusher, something the Raiders could use. A situational rusher such as

Michigan's Josh Uche in Round 3 would bump Ferrell inside on passing downs.

Quarterback

Would Jon Gruden bet on Utah State's Jordan Love or Washington's Jacob Eason

as a long-term solution?

--FIVE-YEAR DRAFT HISTORY

Until the last two years, the Raiders were an absolute mess. Their best pick

-- Amari Cooper (first round, 2015) -- cooled off in his third year and was

traded in his fourth. The 2016 class was mostly a bust, with Karl Joseph

benched periodically and all of the players now gone. The 2017 class is mostly

gone, too, though Gareon Conley at least netted a third-round pick in a trade.

The jury is still out on 2018, but Kolton Miller made major strides in Year 2,

and Maurice Hurst should be a useful piece. But the 2019 class -- Mike

Mayock's first -- provided a much-needed antidote, with six major first-year

contributors plus a major talent in Johnathan Abram who will return from

injury in 2020.

Best pick: DE Maxx Crosby, R4 2019: He must sustain it, but Crosby is already

cashing in on his athletic upside, adding a power element he rarely showed in

college.

Worst pick: S Obi Melifonwu, R2 2017: A workout warrior who battled injuries,

Melifonwu played just five games total before being cut in October of his

second season.

--2019 STATISTICS

TOTAL OFFENSE: 363.7 (11th)

RUSHING: 118.3 (13th)

PASSING: 186.3 (31st)

TOTAL DEFENSE: 304.1 (5th)

RUSHING: 109.6 (14th)

PASSING: (194.6 (3rd)

--Field Level Media