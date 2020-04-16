2020 NFL Draft: Las Vegas Raiders preview
Las Vegas Raiders 2020 NFL Draft Capsule
--TEAM DRAFT NEEDS
Cornerback
Even before the signing of Eli Apple fell through, the Raiders needed help at
cornerback. Florida's CJ Henderson would be a great option at No. 12 or No.
19.
Wide receiver
They added depth in Nelson Agholor, but a game-breaking wideout is needed. The
Raiders likely will take a receiver early. Alabama's Jerry Jeudy and Henry
Ruggs or Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb are in play.
Nickelback
The Raiders have enough depth at safety after adding Jeff Heath and Damarious
Randall, but where does that leave Lamarcus Joyner? He struggled at nickelback
in 2019 and is best at free safety.
Interior offensive line
Rodney Hudson signed a recent extension, but he'll be 31 in July. More
pressing, left guard Richie Incognito will be 37 and right guard Gabe
Jackson's name has surfaced in trade rumors. At the least, adding depth would
be smart.
Edge rusher
Maxx Crosby impressed as a rookie, but fourth overall pick Clelin Ferrell was
a major disappointment. Neither Crosby nor Ferrell is an edge-bending speed
rusher, something the Raiders could use. A situational rusher such as
Michigan's Josh Uche in Round 3 would bump Ferrell inside on passing downs.
Quarterback
Would Jon Gruden bet on Utah State's Jordan Love or Washington's Jacob Eason
as a long-term solution?
--FIVE-YEAR DRAFT HISTORY
Until the last two years, the Raiders were an absolute mess. Their best pick
-- Amari Cooper (first round, 2015) -- cooled off in his third year and was
traded in his fourth. The 2016 class was mostly a bust, with Karl Joseph
benched periodically and all of the players now gone. The 2017 class is mostly
gone, too, though Gareon Conley at least netted a third-round pick in a trade.
The jury is still out on 2018, but Kolton Miller made major strides in Year 2,
and Maurice Hurst should be a useful piece. But the 2019 class -- Mike
Mayock's first -- provided a much-needed antidote, with six major first-year
contributors plus a major talent in Johnathan Abram who will return from
injury in 2020.
Best pick: DE Maxx Crosby, R4 2019: He must sustain it, but Crosby is already
cashing in on his athletic upside, adding a power element he rarely showed in
college.
Worst pick: S Obi Melifonwu, R2 2017: A workout warrior who battled injuries,
Melifonwu played just five games total before being cut in October of his
second season.
--2019 STATISTICS
TOTAL OFFENSE: 363.7 (11th)
RUSHING: 118.3 (13th)
PASSING: 186.3 (31st)
TOTAL DEFENSE: 304.1 (5th)
RUSHING: 109.6 (14th)
PASSING: (194.6 (3rd)
--Field Level Media