2020 NFL Draft: Los Angeles Chargers preview
Los Angeles Chargers 2020 NFL Draft Capsule
--TEAM DRAFT NEEDS
Quarterback
Don't put it past Anthony Lynn to roll with Tyrod Taylor as his starter, but
the Chargers look primed to take a quarterback in the first round after Philip
Rivers walked. Will they trade up for Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa? If not,
Oregon's Justin Herbert seems likely at No. 6.
Offensive tackle
The Chargers traded left tackle Russell Okung -- for a younger starter in
right guard Trai Turner -- and probably can't trust Trent Scott or Trey
Pipkins opposite Bryan Bulaga. There's no easy answer beyond Round 1, but it's
possible they could take Louisville's Mekhi Becton or Georgia's Andrew Thomas
at No. 6 and circle back for a quarterback such as Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts in
Round 2 or 3.
Interior offensive line
Turner was a nice addition, but left guard Dan Feeney and center Mike Pouncey
are entering contract years, with Pouncey coming off a serious neck injury and
turning 31 in July. At least one developmental option must be added.
Linebacker
Denzel Perryman is injury-prone and entering the final year of his contract.
Meanwhile, Thomas Davis is gone, and Kyzir White's progress stalled in his
return from injury in 2019. Gus Bradley's defense requires quality coverage
linebackers, but value might not line up in Round 1, unless Los Angeles shocks
everyone by taking Clemson's Isaiah Simmons.
Wide receiver
Keenan Allen is in a contract year and Mike Williams could be, too, depending
on the Chargers' fifth-year option decision. Even if both are retained,
another option outside is needed.
Cornerback
Both Chris Harris and Casey Hayward will be 31 by September.
--FIVE-YEAR DRAFT HISTORY
Typically quiet in free agency, the Chargers don't take many risks in the
draft. That approach has resulted in a lot of hits on top picks.
First-rounders Melvin Gordon (2015), Joey Bosa (2016), Mike Williams (2017)
and Derwin James (2018) have all delivered, and the only major disappointment
in the second round is the injury-prone Forrest Lamp. There have been
later-round hits as well, especially in the 2017 class, which is still
entirely intact and delivered an All-Pro nickel back (Desmond King) along with
other regular contributors. The jury remains out on the 2019 group after a
quiet rookie season, but the overall body of work is strong.
Best pick: S Derwin James, R1 2018 -- Perhaps it was an easy decision once he
slid, but the Chargers nabbed a rookie All-Pro in James, whose absence for
most of 2019 was a huge blow.
Worst pick: OL Forrest Lamp, R2 2017 -- It's hard to blame Lamp, who tore his
ACL and missed his entire rookie season, but he has been a massive bust so
far.
--2019 STATISTICS
TOTAL OFFENSE: 367.4 (10th)
RUSHING: (90.8 (28th)
PASSING: 276.6 (6th)
TOTAL DEFENSE: 313.1 (6th)
RUSHING: 112.8 (18th)
PASSING: 200.3 (5th)
--Field Level Media