2020 NFL Draft: Los Angeles Rams preview

Los Angeles Rams capsule

TEAM DRAFT NEEDS

Center

Brian Allen and Austin Blythe did not adequately fill the void created by the

departure of John Sullivan. Allen missed much of the season. Blythe's more

natural position is guard. Tyler Biadasz is a name to watch from the Wisconsin

offensive line factory, but the 2020 center class is very deep.

Left tackle

Re-signing Andrew Whitworth, 38, was a priority because there is no clear

replacement. His three-year deal includes two option years, so the Rams must

consider a long-term solution. As the Rams don't have a first-round pick,

Auburn's Prince Tega Wanogho would be an excellent value if available in the

second round. He screams upside but could use a year or two of mentoring

behind Whitworth.

Cornerback

David Long Jr., a 2019 third-round pick, and Darious Williams are expected to

compete for the nickel job after the departure of Nickell Robey-Coleman.

Running back

The Rams moved on from Todd Gurley, but Malcolm Brown and Darrell Henderson

make a solid tandem. LSU's Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Florida State's Cam Akers

and Utah's Zack Moss are names to watch on Day 2.

Linebacker

The Rams brought in former ninth overall pick Leonard Floyd on a one year

"prove-it" deal. The team released Clay Matthews.

Wide receiver

Cooper Kupp is in a contract year and without Brandin Cooks (traded to the

Houston Texans), the Rams face a void in an offense that fancies multiple-WR

sets.

--FIVE-YEAR DRAFT HISTORY

The Rams have found some stars and haven't had many busts, but that doesn't

mean it's been perfect. The investment in Todd Gurley was risky, and even

though he delivered immediately, he was released because of his outsized

contract and arthritic knee. Likewise, Jared Goff has been good, but will he

ever be worth the trade-up and huge contract? That said, the Rams have found

contributors everywhere, especially Rounds 2 (Rob Havenstein, Gerald Everett,

Taylor Rapp), 3 (Cooper Kupp, John Johnson, Joseph Noteboom, Bobby Evans) and

4 (Tyler Higbee, Josh Reynolds, Samson Ebukam, Brian Allen). That's a credit

to both the scouting department (for evaluating) and coaching staff (for

developing). Development from the 2018 class would be a cherry on top.

Best pick: WR Cooper Kupp, R3 2017 -- Humble, fundamentally sound and

hard-working, Kupp is the perfect kind of star. He'll be due a major extension

soon.

Worst pick: QB Sean Mannion, R3 2015 -- The Rams don't have many whiffs, but a

third-round pick is a lot to spend on a mid-to-low level backup.

--2019 STATISTICS

TOTAL OFFENSE: 374.9 (7th)

RUSHING: 93.7 (26th)

PASSING: 281.2 (4th)

TOTAL DEFENSE: 339.6 (13th)

RUSHING: 113.1 (19th)

PASSING: 226.6 (12th)

--Field Level Media

