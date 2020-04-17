2020 NFL Draft: New England Patriots preview

TEAM DRAFT NEEDS

Tight end

The Patriots never really addressed Rob Gronkowski's departure last offseason,

despite a terrific draft class at the position. This year's group is far less

exciting. New England might miss out on Notre Dame's Cole Kmet, but Dayton's

Adam Trautman or Florida Atlantic's Harrison Bryant might be there in Round 3.

Quarterback

Signs suggest the Patriots are fine with Jarrett Stidham (2019 fourth-rounder)

and veteran Brian Hoyer battling to start after Tom Brady's departure. Still,

drafting another quarterback would be wise. The question is whether New

England should target one early, such as Utah State's Jordan Love or

Washington's Jacob Eason, with only one pick (No. 23) in the top 85.

Linebacker

Jamie Collins, Kyle Van Noy and Elandon Roberts all walked in free agency, and

30-year-old Dont'a Hightower is entering a contract year. Bill Belichick

always finds useful linebackers for cheap, but he might need to make a major

investment at the position. Wisconsin's Zack Baun would bring versatility

either in Round 1 or via a trade down to Round 2.

Defensive line

Belichick could use depth up front. Iowa's A.J. Epenesa, whose game is built

on power and technique, would be a classic Belichick selection in Round 1,

with inside-outside versatility.

Offensive tackle

Right tackle Marcus Cannon turns 32 in May and has declined some, while left

tackle Isaiah Wynn has missed 24 games to injury through two seasons.

Safety

Devin McCourty and Patrick Chung are 32. The team brought in Adrian Phillips,

but the back end needs fresh blood.

--FIVE-YEAR DRAFT HISTORY

For various reasons, the Patriots have made just three first-round picks since

2015, and all three have battled injuries and limited production. After a

strong rookie season, Sony Michel (2018) took a major step back last year

while fellow first-rounder Isaiah Wynn missed half of the season with turf toe

after an Achilles injury wiped out his rookie campaign. The 2015 class was

once promising, but Shaq Mason is now the only major contributor after both

Trey Flowers and Malcom Brown left in free agency. Joe Thuney and Elandon

Roberts, the top contributors from the 2016 class, also could depart this

spring. The 2017 class produced only rotational rusher Deatrich Wise, and the

2018 class needs more time.

Best pick: G Shaq Mason, R4 2015 -- Mason has started 70 of a possible 80

games through five seasons, perhaps unlucky not to earn a Pro Bowl nod yet.

Worst pick: CB Duke Dawson, R2 2018 -- The Patriots' history with second-round

DBs is ghastly, and Dawson is no exception. He was dealt to Denver in August

for a swap of late-round picks.

--2019 STATISTICS

TOTAL OFFENSE: 354.0 (15th)

RUSHING: 106.4 (18th)

PASSING: 247.6 (8th)

TOTAL DEFENSE: 275.9 (1st)

RUSHING: 95.5 (6th)

PASSING: 180.4 (2nd)

--Field Level Media