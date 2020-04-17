2020 NFL Draft: New York Jets preview

TEAM DRAFT NEEDS

Offensive tackle

GM Joe Douglas' only free agent reinforcement at tackle was the unproven

George Fant, but asking Fant and Chuma Edoga (a 2019 third-rounder) to solve

the protection woes is too optimistic. Fortunately for the Jets, a top tackle

-- Alabama's Jedrick Wills, Iowa's Tristan Wirfs, Louisville's Mekhi Becton

and Georgia's Andrew Thomas, in some order -- should be there at No. 11

overall.

Wide receiver

Robby Anderson left for Carolina, weakening an already poor receiving corps.

Breshad Perriman and Josh Doctson might help, but Sam Darnold needs a true

perimeter threat. The draft's deep wideout class should help, with logical

targets including TCU's Jalen Reagor, Colorado's Laviska Shenault Jr. or

Southern California's Michael Pittman Jr. in Rounds 2 or 3.

Edge rusher

The Jets haven't had a great edge rusher in years. It's a weak class, however,

so they might have to settle for an injury-prone prospect such as Alabama's

Terrell Lewis or Tennessee's Darrell Taylor in order to find upside in Rounds

2 or 3.

Cornerback

Pierre Desir was the only significant addition so far. This class is deep, so

the Jets probably could get a contributor with one of their third-rounders.

Offensive guard

Connor McGovern was signed to play center. At guard, Alex Lewis was retained

and Greg Van Roten was added. One way or another, more competition is needed.

Running back

The Jets have Le'Veon Bell, but signs suggest they'll move on once Bell's

guarantees run out next year. If so, a mid- to late-round back would make

sense.

--FIVE-YEAR DRAFT HISTORY

Following the trade of Leonard Williams, nobody remains from the 2015 class,

and the top of the 2016 draft was a disaster between Darron Lee and Christian

Hackenberg. Jordan Jenkins, Brandon Shell and Lachlan Edwards have earned

starting roles, but none is a difference-maker. The only impact players from

2017 are both at safety, Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye, and while Adams is an

All-Pro, he also has been discussed in trade talks. Year 2 for the 2018 class

was a disappointment, with Sam Darnold battling an assortment of issues and

Chris Herndon missing virtually the entire year due to suspension and injury.

Unless Darnold and Quinnen Williams start delivering on their potential, there

isn't much star power here.

Best pick: S Jamal Adams, R1 2017 -- Adams has proven he's more than a box

safety, and his leadership is outstanding. But will the Jets keep him

long-term?

Worst pick: QB Christian Hackenberg, R2 2016 -- Jachai Polite is an option,

but Hackenberg is the only QB drafted in Round 2 or higher since 1980 never to

play in an NFL game.

--2019 STATISTICS

TOTAL OFFENSE: 273.0 (32nd)

RUSHING: 78.6 (31st)

PASSING: 194.4 (29th)

TOTAL DEFENSE: 323.1 (7th)

RUSHING: 86.9 (2nd)

PASSING: 236.2 (17th)

--Field Level Media