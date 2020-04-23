2020 NFL Draft: NY Giants preview

NY Giants capsule
TEAM DRAFT NEEDS
Edge rusher
The Giants had 36 sacks last season, and Markus Golden, who led the team with
10, hasn't been re-signed. Defensive end Leonard Williams (franchise tag) was
retained, but the outside linebacker spots are bereft of finishers. Darrell
Taylor (Tennessee) and Terrell Lewis (Alabama) are second-round targets the
Giants are monitoring.
Offensive tackle
Free agent Cameron Fleming was poached from the Cowboys and could get a chance
to start full time. Fleming could be bumped back to a swing tackle role if the
Giants are able to upgrade here.
Wide receiver
Injuries devoured this group in 2019. Golden Tate and Sterling Shepard are
fine, but an elite playmaker could tempt the Giants in the first round.
Pairing the likes of Alabama's Jerry Jeudy with Daniel Jones and Saquon
Barkley could bring the excitement level up several decibels.
Cornerback
Signing one of the top-ranked free agent cornerbacks on the market in James
Bradberry is a boon for a DB room desperate for an alpha. Deandre Baker more
than held his own as a first-round rookie - it's a ghost town on the depth
chart after that - and GM Dave Gettleman has made it clear you need three top
corners to survive. Corey Ballentine is best as a rotational defensive back.
Safety
More will be asked of the safeties in Patrick Graham's defense, which needs a
playmaker who can cover slot receivers.
Linebacker
The Giants got their key inside spot filled by signing Blake Martinez, a
tackle machine with the Packers. He needs a tag-team partner who can run and
cover.
--FIVE-YEAR DRAFT HISTORY
Drafts have been lean for the Giants, but recent classes have created some
optimism. The only saving grace from 2015 -- Landon Collins -- was allowed to
walk in free agency last spring, and the 2016 group yielded only wideout
Sterling Shepard, who has battled concussion issues. Evan Engram and Dalvin
Tomlinson both look like keepers, but the 2017 class is otherwise gone. The
2018 draft brought more hope, with Saquon Barkley an obvious star and three
promising middle rounders in Will Hernandez, Lorenzo Carter and B.J. Hill,
though all three must continue to develop. There might be even more optimism
for the 2019 class, with Daniel Jones impressing early, Dexter Lawrence and
Darius Slayton popping, and several others contributing. Jones' ceiling is the
swing factor.
Best pick: WR Darius Slayton, R5 2019 - Jones and Barkley are more valuable,
but nobody has outperformed his draft status more than Slayton, who was
ultra-productive as a rookie.
Worst pick: LT Ereck Flowers, R1 2015 - Davis Webb (third round, 2017) never
played a down, but Flowers was a top-10 pick who proved to be a turnstile and
a penalty machine at left tackle.
--2019 STATISTICS
TOTAL OFFENSE: 338.5 (23rd)
RUSHING: 105.3 (19th)
PASSING: 233.2 (18th)
TOTAL DEFENSE: 377.3 (25th)
RUSHING: 113.3 (20th)
PASSING: 264.1 (28th)
--Field Level Media