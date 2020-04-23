2020 NFL Draft: Philadelphia Eagles preview

Philadelphia Eagles capsule
TEAM DRAFT NEEDS
Wide receiver
Greg Ward came out of nowhere to play like a No. 1, but that's not an
expectation for a full season. Alshon Jeffery, 30, and DeSean Jackson, 33, are
dragging significant durability concerns into 2020, so the time to find the
next lead receiver is now. Colorado's Laviska Shenault and Alabama's Henry
Ruggs III could get a long look.
Cornerback
A coup to land disgruntled Darius Slay in a deal with the Detroit Lions
minimizes this need. The Eagles have invested mightily in this position -
second-, third- and fourth-round picks since 2017 - without a home run.
Defensive line
The Eagles like their mix with Javon Hargrave signed to join Fletcher Cox at
defensive tackle. The upgrades are needed at right and left defensive end.
Brandon Graham turned 32 on April 3, and an explosive outside rusher becomes a
more pressing concern if Josh Sweat (four career sacks in 25 games) doesn't
make the leap in his third season.
Linebacker
Nigel Bradham was a glue guy for the Eagles and an extension of defensive
coordinator Jim Schwartz on the field. He's gone, and Philadelphia is average
at all three linebacker positions.
Offensive line
There's no backup to any of the three starters on the interior line and Jason
Peters is out of the picture at left tackle. Center Jason Kelce turns 33 in
November; he has played every game for five straight seasons.
Quarterback
Carson Wentz is 27, his physical prime, but there is no escaping a haunting
injury history that leaves the Eagles exposed without a reasonable Plan B.
--FIVE-YEAR DRAFT HISTORY
The Eagles haven't unearthed many stars of late, but general manager Howie
Roseman has proven he can fill out a roster. Chip Kelly's last draft (2015)
has only pending free agent Nelson Agholor remaining, but Roseman landed
franchise quarterback Carson Wentz plus contributors Isaac Seumalo,
Halapoulivaati Vaitai and Jalen Mills in 2016. Even if that trio leaves via
free agency this spring, each provided value. The 2017 class has disappointed,
with Derek Barnett perhaps good-not-great, and cornerbacks Sidney Jones and
Rasul Douglas proving unreliable. The two most recent classes have comprised
just 10 picks, but Dallas Goedert is a complete tight end, and the 2019 group
has provided reason for optimism.
Best pick: QB Carson Wentz, R1 2016 - Trading up for a North Dakota State
product at second overall was gutsy, but the Eagles did it without burning too
many resources. Health concerns and all, Wentz is a stud.
Worst pick: CB Sidney Jones, R2 2017 - It might be too early to label Jones a
bust, but he's never really gotten off the ground after tearing his ACL during
the pre-draft process.
--2019 STATISTICS
TOTAL OFFENSE: 360.8 (14th)
RUSHING: 121.2 (11th)
PASSING: 239.6 (11th)
TOTAL DEFENSE: 331.7 (10th)
RUSHING: 90.1 (3rd)
PASSING: 241.6 (19th)
--Field Level Media