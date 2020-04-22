American Football

2020 NFL Draft: San Francisco 49ers preview

ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

San Francisco 49ers capsule

TEAM DRAFT NEEDS

Defensive tackle

Trading DeForest Buckner brought the 13th overall pick in return. With a
strong set of edge rushers, look for the 49ers to address the interior
defensive line with at least one of their two first-round picks. South
Carolina's Javon Kinlaw is one of the draft's biggest boom-or-bust prospects.

Wide receiver

Unable to re-sign Emmanuel Sanders, the 49ers need to bolster the talent
around Deebo Samuel. Kendrick Bourne returns after tying for the team lead
with five receiving TDs. Veteran Travis Benjamin was signed and Dante Pettis
will try to emerge from the doghouse, but expect the 49ers to bring in
competition through the draft. That could come in the form of Arizona State's
Brandon Aiyuk with the 31st pick.

Cornerback

Richard Sherman has enjoyed two strong seasons since joining the 49ers but
he's 32 and entering the final year of his deal. Ahkello Witherspoon is
scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in 2021.

Offensive tackle

Justin Skule performed admirably, but a long-term replacement for Joe Staley,
who turns 36 before the season, should be a priority. Daniel Brunskill is an
intriguing internal candidate.

Outside linebacker

Dre Greenlaw played solidly in 2019, but the 49ers were also hit hard at the
position by injuries. OLB depth is a clear need in the mid-to-late rounds.

Offensive guard

Tom Compton signed a one-year deal to replace released Mike Person. Laken
Tomlinson is signed through 2021. As the 49ers face rising salaries, they can
target young, cost-efficient players to develop.

--FIVE-YEAR DRAFT HISTORY

General manager John Lynch has drawn plenty of credit for his three-year run,
and rightfully so. Despite missing on his first two picks, he landed an
all-time steal in George Kittle, plus useful pieces in Ahkello Witherspoon,
Trent Taylor and D.J. Jones in the same draft. The 2018 draft brought Mike
McGlinchey, a likely long-term starter, and Fred Warner, who is among the
NFL's top three-down linebackers. The 2019 class was Lynch's best yet, with
Nick Bosa already a top-five or top-10 edge rusher and major contributions
from Deebo Samuel, Mitch Wishnowsky, Dre Greenlaw and Justin Skule. There were
also hits before Lynch arrived -- Arik Armstead and Jaquiski Tartt (both 2015)
are key contributors.

Best pick: TE George Kittle, R5 2017 -- A great athlete who mostly blocked in
college at Iowa, Kittle ascended as a receiver faster than expected. He's one
of the NFL's most unique players.

Worst pick: DE Solomon Thomas, R1 2017 -- Thomas and Reuben Foster, both 2017
first-rounders, would fit here. Thomas never quite fit on the edge, but he's a
bit undersized for the interior.

--2019 STATISTICS

TOTAL OFFENSE: 381.1 (4th)

RUSHING: 144.1 (2nd)

PASSING: 237.0 (13th)

TOTAL DEFENSE: 281.8 (2nd)

RUSHING: 112.6 (17th)

PASSING: 169.2 (1st)

--Field Level Media

