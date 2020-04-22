2020 NFL Draft: Seattle Seahawks preview

Seattle Seahawks capsule
TEAM DRAFT NEEDS
Defensive end
Jadeveon Clowney is expected to move on, and upgrading the pass rush remains
the No. 1 goal. Bruce Irvin and Benson Mayowa were brought back, but more help
is needed after Seattle recorded just 28 sacks. Penn State's Yetur Gross-Matos
fits GM John Schneider's preference for length and speed.
Cornerback
The Seahawks landed Quinton Dunbar (via trade, Redskins) to compete with Tre
Flowers and nickel back Ugo Amadi. The need to increase the competition at
corner was evident throughout the season and particularly in the playoff loss
at Green Bay.
Offensive guard
Left guard Mike Iupati re-signed but will be 33 in May and missed both playoff
games last season due to a neck injury.
Outside linebacker
Mychal Kendricks is a free agent, and K.J. Wright turns 31 in July. There is
very little depth on the current roster. Seattle has been successful drafting
linebackers in the middle rounds and could target someone like Clemson's
Tanner Muse, who boasts 4.41-second speed in the 40.
Defensive tackle
Jarran Reed re-signed but struggled to return to his 2018 form after last
year's season-opening suspension. Poona Ford is an undersized role player who
tries hard, but the departure of Al Woods exacerbated what was already a need.
Center
Justin Britt's season-ending knee injury was an enormous blow. He is expected
back but has one year left on his deal. B.J. Finney can fill in at center as
well.
--FIVE-YEAR DRAFT HISTORY
General manager John Schneider spent years trying to recreate the magic that
built a Super Bowl contender through mid-round picks. He appears to finally be
back on the scent, utilizing a slew of trade-downs to accumulate 41 picks over
the past four years. That has restocked the roster with young, cost-effective
talent, with the past two years in particular providing an influx of depth and
a handful of potential stars. After several years of misses, Schneider's first
six picks in 2018 could start for most NFL teams, and the second-round
selection of D.K. Metcalf could prove the steal of the 2019 draft.
Best pick: RB Chris Carson, R7 2017 -- An afterthought in the final round out
of Oklahoma State, Carson has brought back Seattle's physical, run-first
mentality. He has emerged as one of the league's elite backs, totaling 2,381
yards and 16 TDs on the ground the past two seasons.
Worst pick: Malik McDowell, R2 2017 -- McDowell never played in a game after
suffering a head injury in an ATV accident shortly after the draft. He was
sentenced to 11 months in jail in November 2019 for a series of crimes.
--2019 STATISTICS
TOTAL OFFENSE: 374.4 (8th)
RUSHING: 137.5 (4th)
PASSING: 236.9 (14th)
TOTAL DEFENSE: 381.6 (26th)
RUSHING: 117.7 (22nd)
PASSING: 263.9 (27th)
--Field Level Media