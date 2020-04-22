2020 NFL Draft: Seattle Seahawks preview

Seattle Seahawks capsule

TEAM DRAFT NEEDS

Defensive end

Jadeveon Clowney is expected to move on, and upgrading the pass rush remains

the No. 1 goal. Bruce Irvin and Benson Mayowa were brought back, but more help

is needed after Seattle recorded just 28 sacks. Penn State's Yetur Gross-Matos

fits GM John Schneider's preference for length and speed.

Cornerback

The Seahawks landed Quinton Dunbar (via trade, Redskins) to compete with Tre

Flowers and nickel back Ugo Amadi. The need to increase the competition at

corner was evident throughout the season and particularly in the playoff loss

at Green Bay.

Offensive guard

Left guard Mike Iupati re-signed but will be 33 in May and missed both playoff

games last season due to a neck injury.

Outside linebacker

Mychal Kendricks is a free agent, and K.J. Wright turns 31 in July. There is

very little depth on the current roster. Seattle has been successful drafting

linebackers in the middle rounds and could target someone like Clemson's

Tanner Muse, who boasts 4.41-second speed in the 40.

Defensive tackle

Jarran Reed re-signed but struggled to return to his 2018 form after last

year's season-opening suspension. Poona Ford is an undersized role player who

tries hard, but the departure of Al Woods exacerbated what was already a need.

Center

Justin Britt's season-ending knee injury was an enormous blow. He is expected

back but has one year left on his deal. B.J. Finney can fill in at center as

well.

--FIVE-YEAR DRAFT HISTORY

General manager John Schneider spent years trying to recreate the magic that

built a Super Bowl contender through mid-round picks. He appears to finally be

back on the scent, utilizing a slew of trade-downs to accumulate 41 picks over

the past four years. That has restocked the roster with young, cost-effective

talent, with the past two years in particular providing an influx of depth and

a handful of potential stars. After several years of misses, Schneider's first

six picks in 2018 could start for most NFL teams, and the second-round

selection of D.K. Metcalf could prove the steal of the 2019 draft.

Best pick: RB Chris Carson, R7 2017 -- An afterthought in the final round out

of Oklahoma State, Carson has brought back Seattle's physical, run-first

mentality. He has emerged as one of the league's elite backs, totaling 2,381

yards and 16 TDs on the ground the past two seasons.

Worst pick: Malik McDowell, R2 2017 -- McDowell never played in a game after

suffering a head injury in an ATV accident shortly after the draft. He was

sentenced to 11 months in jail in November 2019 for a series of crimes.

--2019 STATISTICS

TOTAL OFFENSE: 374.4 (8th)

RUSHING: 137.5 (4th)

PASSING: 236.9 (14th)

TOTAL DEFENSE: 381.6 (26th)

RUSHING: 117.7 (22nd)

PASSING: 263.9 (27th)

