2020 NFL Draft: Second round loaded with WRs

Teams continued to dip into the 2020 NFL Draft's deep receiver class on Friday, with the Cincinnati Bengals kicking off the run at the top of Round 2 by grabbing Clemson wideout Tee Higgins.

After six wideouts went in Round 1, Round 2 began with two in a row, as the

Indianapolis Colts grabbed USC's Michael Pittman Jr. at 34th overall. The

total of eight receivers in the first 34 picks set a record for the common

draft era.

Higgins will catch passes from LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, the first overall

pick on Thursday night and the quarterback of the team that beat Higgins' team

in the CFP National Championship game in January.

The Indianapolis Colts then took Pittman, the son of the former Tampa Bay

Buccaneers running back at No. 34. They acquired the pick from Washington

during last year's draft, when the Redskins traded up for Montez Sweat.

A third straight skill position player went 35th, with the Detroit Lions

grabbing Georgia running back D'Andre Swift. He was the second running back

taken in the draft, after LSU's Clyde Edwards-Helaire went to Kansas City with

the last pick of Round 1.

Then came back-to-back safeties. After none went in Round 1, the New York

Giants took Alabama's Xavier McKinney, and the New England Patriots -- making

their first pick of the draft -- grabbed Lenoir-Rhyne's Kyle Dugger.

The Carolina Panthers opted for a pass rusher, taking Penn State defensive end

Yetur Gross-Matos. That began a mini run in the trenches.

After the Miami Dolphins took Louisiana offensive lineman Robert Hunt, the

Houston Texans tabbed TCU defensive tackle Ross Blacklock at 40th overall.

Houston had acquired that pick from Arizona in the trade of DeAndre Hopkins.

The Indianapolis Colts made the first pick of the second round, sending the

Cleveland Browns a fifth-round pick to move up three spots and select

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor.

The skill-position talent kept rolling from there, with the Jaguars taking

Colorado wideout Laviska Shenault at 42, and the Chicago Bears grabbing the

first tight end, Notre Dame's Cole Kmet at 43. That pick was the final one

involved in the Khalil Mack trade with the Raiders.

Another pair of safeties went back-to-back next -- LSU's Grant Delpit to

Cleveland and Minnesota's Antoine Winfield Jr. to Tampa Bay -- before the

Broncos doubled up on receivers with Penn State wideout K.J. Hamler. Denver

took Alabama wideout Jerry Jeudy on Thursday.

Then came two more defensive ends. Atlanta took Auburn's Marlon Davidson, and

Seattle traded up with the New York Jets for Tennessee's Darrell Taylor.

The Pittsburgh Steelers made their first pick of the draft with the 11th

wideout in the top 49 picks -- Notre Dame's Chase Claypool.

The first cornerbacks of Round 2 came off the board back-to-back at Nos. 50

and 51, with Chicago taking Utah's Jaylon Johnson and Dallas going with

Alabama's Trevon Diggs.

Then the Los Angeles Rams added a replacement for Todd Gurley, taking Florida

State running back Cam Akers.

At 53 came one of the biggest surprises of the draft so far, as the

Philadelphia Eagles took Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts. Eagles starter

Carson Wentz has battled knee, back and head injuries over the last three

seasons, failing to finish any of the three in the postseason.

The Buffalo Bills became the last team to take a player at No. 54, grabbing

Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa.

The run on wideouts continued with the Rams and Jets, who grabbed Florida's

Van Jefferson and Baylor's Denzel Mims respectively. That made for 13 wide

receivers in the top 59 picks, setting a new record through two rounds.

Among the final picks of Round 2 were a pair of running backs -- Ohio State's

J.K. Dobbins to Baltimore and Boston College's A.J. Dillon to Green Bay -- and

a pair of linebackers: Michigan's Josh Uche to New England after a trade-up,

and Mississippi State's Willie Gay to Kansas City.

A highlight arrived early in Round 3, with Detroit taking Notre Dame defensive

end Julian Okwara and uniting him with his brother. Romeo Okwara, also a

defensive end, has been with the Lions since 2018.

Round 2:

33. Cincinnati Bengals: Clemson WR Tee Higgins

34. Indianapolis Colts: USC WR Michael Pittman

35. Detroit Lions: Georgia RB D'Andre Swift

36. New York Giants: Alabama S Xavier McKinney

37. New England Patriots (from L.A. Chargers): Lenoir-Rhyne S Kyle Dugger

38. Carolina Panthers: Penn State DE Yetur Gross-Matos

39. Miami Dolphins: Louisiana OL Robert Hunt

40. Houston Texans (from Arizona): TCU DT Ross Blacklock

41. Indianapolis Colts (from Cleveland): Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor

42. Jacksonville Jaguars: Colorado WR Laviska Shenault

43. Chicago Bears (from Las Vegas): Notre Dame TE Cole Kmet

44. Cleveland Browns (from Indianapolis): LSU S Grant Delpit

45. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Minnesota S Antoine Winfield Jr.

46. Denver Broncos: Penn State WR K.J. Hamler

47. Atlanta Falcons: Auburn DL Marlon Davidson

48. Seattle Seahawks (from N.Y. Jets): Tennessee DE Darrell Taylor

49. Pittsburgh Steelers: Notre Dame WR Chase Claypool

50. Chicago Bears: Utah CB Jaylon Johnson

51. Dallas Cowboys: Alabama CB Trevon Diggs

52. Los Angeles Rams: Florida State RB Cam Akers

53. Philadelphia Eagles: Alabama QB Jalen Hurts

54. Buffalo Bills: Iowa DE A.J. Epenesa

55. Baltimore Ravens (from New England via Atlanta): Ohio State RB J.K.

Dobbins

56. Miami Dolphins (from New Orleans): Alabama DT Raekwon Davis

57. Los Angeles Rams (from Houston): Florida WR Van Jefferson

58. Minnesota Vikings: Boise State OT Ezra Cleveland

59. New York Jets (from Seattle): Baylor WR Denzel Mims

60. New England Patriots (from Baltimore): Michigan LB Josh Uche

61. Tennessee Titans: LSU CB Kristian Fulton

62. Green Bay Packers: Boston College RB A.J. Dillon

63. Kansas City Chiefs (from San Francisco): Mississippi State LB Willie Gay

64. Carolina Panthers (from Kansas City via Seattle): Southern Illinois S

Jeremy Chinn

Round 3

65. Cincinnati Bengals: Wyoming LB Logan Wilson

66. Washington Redskins: Memphis RB/WR Antonio Gibson

67. Detroit Lions: Notre Dame DE Julian Okwara

68. New York Jets (from N.Y. Giants): Cal S Ashtyn Davis

69. Seattle Seahawks (from Carolina): LSU G Damien Lewis

70. Miami Dolphins: Texas S Brandon Jones

71. Baltimore Ravens (from L.A. Chargers via New England): Texas A&M DT

Justin Madubuike

72. Arizona Cardinals: Houston OT Josh Jones

--Field Level Media

