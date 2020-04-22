2020 NFL Draft: Tampa Bay Buccaneers preview

Tampa Bay Buccaneers preview

TEAM DRAFT NEEDS

Offensive tackle

American Football British dream of path to draft but the road is long 4 HOURS AGO

The Bucs signed four-year veteran Joe Haeg. He has 35 games of starting

experience, but he played only 74 offensive snaps as a reserve for the

Indianapolis Colts last year. Iowa's Tristan Wirfs and Louisville's massive

Mekhi Becton (6-foot-7, 364 pounds) could be options at No. 14.

Running back

The Bucs haven't had a 1,000-yard rusher since Doug Martin in 2015. Ronald

Jones has flashed his running ability but has been unable to grab hold of the

featured back job as he's not a strong receiver or pass blocker. Peyton Barber

also left in free agency. There are a slew of mid-round options to consider

bringing in to push Jones for playing time.

Defensive tackle

The Bucs brought Ndamukong Suh back on a one-year, $8 million deal. Along with

2018 first-round pick Vita Vea, they helped lead the Bucs' top-ranked run

defense in 2019. Beyond them, there's not much.

Wide receiver

Mike Evans and Chris Godwin make up one of the league's best starting wideout

tandems. There is very little to get excited about behind them as the next

leading returning receiver is Justin Watson (15 catches, 159 yards, 2 TDs).

Quarterback

Tom Brady's two-year, $50 million contract brought an end to the NFL's biggest

offseason drama. There's no telling how long the soon-to-be 43-year-old will

play, but Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin aren't long-term replacements.

Defensive end

Shaquil Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul combined for 28 of the team's 47 sacks.

Barrett received a franchise tag and Pierre-Paul was re-signed, but the Bucs

must develop some cheaper options.

--FIVE-YEAR DRAFT HISTORY

Jason Licht's draft record is awfully complicated. He's found some great

middle-round pieces (Ali Marpet, Kwon Alexander, Chris Godwin) but also some

major disappointments (Roberto Aguayo, Noah Spence, Vernon Hargreaves, perhaps

Ronald Jones) in early rounds. The Bucs' first-rounders are also perplexing,

flashing potential before winding up in the dog house, as epitomized by Jameis

Winston and O.J. Howard. It helps that Vita Vea came on in Year 2, but it's

still hard to justify taking a nose tackle 12th overall. After years of

looking for defensive backs, Tampa Bay finally appeared to get it right in

2019 with Sean Murphy-Bunting and Jamel Dean. At the same time, another major

investment in a kicker (Matt Gay) looks shaky.

Best pick: WR Chris Godwin, R3 2017 -- Marpet deserves mention, too, but

Godwin impressed in limited work before erupting as a full-time starter in

2019.

Worst pick: K Roberto Aguayo, R2 2016 -- Trading up for a kicker in Round 2 is

inexcusable. That Aguayo flopped from the jump makes it one of the biggest

draft blunders in recent memory.

--2019 STATISTICS

TOTAL OFFENSE: 397.9 (3rd)

RUSHING: 95.1 (24th)

PASSING: 302.8 (1st)

TOTAL DEFENSE: 343.9 (15th)

RUSHING: 73.8 (1st)

PASSING: 270.1 (30th)

--Field Level Media

American Football Gronkowski to come out of retirement, reunite with Brady-report 18 HOURS AGO