2020 NFL Draft: Tennessee Titans preview

TEAM DRAFT NEEDS

Edge

Yetur Gross-Matos (Penn State) is widely projected to be picked in the 20s.

The Titans' first pick at No. 29 might present better options to trade back

with teams coveting a specific need, but Gross-Matos has size, athleticism and

the ability to play defensive end or tackle.

Offensive tackle

Jack Conklin left for a big payday with the Browns and the Titans are not shy

about spending early picks on offensive tackles. If the season started now,

Dennis Kelly would get the call at right tackle.

Tight end

Jonnu Smith climbed to the No. 1 role with Delanie Walker gone. The Titans use

a two-tight-end set frequently and it's a position often featured in Arthur

Smith's offense. Jared Pinkney played up the road at Vanderbilt and could be

worth a second- or third-round gamble.

Defensive tackle

The surprising trade of Jurrell Casey saved money and netted the Titans assets

to make a move up in the draft if they so desire. If Auburn defensive tackle

Derrick Brown should somehow slide after a lackluster combine showing, the

Titans would love to be at the front of that line.

Running back

Franchise-tagging Derrick Henry could lead to a contract stalemate. Going all

in for D'Andre Swift (Georgia) might be too rich, but a second-round

investment in the next-best option (Zack Moss of Utah would fit) could pay

off.

Linebacker

Harold Landry, 23, could be a free agent as early as March 2022, and Vic

Beasley's conversion to right outside linebacker is an in-progress experiment.

--FIVE-YEAR DRAFT HISTORY

With Marcus Mariota benched in his fifth season, the 2015 draft is completely

wiped out, which would normally set a team back. But 2016 brought stars in

running back Derrick Henry (second round) and safety Kevin Byard (third), plus

right tackle Jack Conklin, who left in free agency. Both 2017 first-rounders

appear to be figuring it out, although Adoree' Jackson is a bit further along

than Corey Davis. It helps to have mid-rounders Jonnu Smith and Jayon Brown

filling big roles. Tennessee was ultra-aggressive in 2018 and 2019, with

several trade-ups leaving only 10 total selections, but there look like

several hits in the group. The question is whether Harold Landry or Jeffery

Simmons can really blossom as a pass rusher.

Best pick: S Kevin Byard, R3 2016 -- Terrific from Day 1, Byard is now the

league's best all-around safety, with excellent physicality and a nose for the

ball (17 interceptions).

Worst pick: DE Kevin Dodd, R2 2016 -- A productive defensive end at Clemson,

Dodd never fit at outside linebacker and battled injuries. He lasted just 18

games.

--2019 STATISTICS

TOTAL OFFENSE: 362.8 (12th)

RUSHING: 138.9 (3rd)

PASSING: 223.9 (21st)

TOTAL DEFENSE: 359.5 (21st)

RUSHING: 104.5 (12th)

PASSING: 255.0 (24th)

