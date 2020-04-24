2020 NFL Draft: Three QBs selected in top six

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was the No.

1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on

Thursday.

The first six picks included three quarterbacks -- Burrow, Alabama's Tua

Tagovailoa and Oregon's Justin Herbert.

Burrow went 15-0 and won the national championship with the Tigers. Now he

gets a shot at turning around the Cincinnati Bengals, who went 2-14 and

haven't won a playoff game in three decades.

"I worked really hard to get here," said Burrow, wearing a 740 area code shirt

to represent his home area of southeast Ohio.

Commissioner Roger Goodell made the official announcement from his basement to

kick off the virtual NFL draft with Burrow getting word from his parents' home

in The Plains, Ohio.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said the team didn't consider any trade

overtures and the franchise was in agreement on Burrow early in the process.

Taylor said Thursday via teleconference that Burrow took complete ownership of

the offense at LSU and he's the total package.

"There's a lot of things tangibly and intangibly that he brings to the table,"

he said. "You see it with your own eyes -- ability, leadership, he's the total

package."

The Ohio State transfer and Heisman Trophy winner had an FBS-record 60 TD

passes last season. He became the third player in three years to claim that

trophy and emerge as the No. 1 pick in the following draft, following Oklahoma

quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray.

Ohio State defensive end Chase Young was the second pick to the Washington

Redskins, who have amassed a defensive line comprising five first-round picks

for first-year coach Ron Rivera. Young had 16.5 sacks last season as a junior.

Young's defensive teammate, cornerback Jeff Okudah, went No. 3 to the Lions.

Detroit traded Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay to the Philadelphia Eagles in

March.

The fourth pick and first without a connection to the Buckeyes was Georgia

offensive tackle Andrew Thomas to the New York Giants at No. 4, before the

Miami Dolphins used the first of their three first-round picks to select

Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa's durability -- hip surgery, multiple ankle surgeries, a knee

injury and broken finger -- was a headline in recent months, but medical

professionals signed off on his physical. Tagovailoa is an explosive runner

with good feet, and the southpaw was accurate on throws down the field at

Alabama. He was 22-2 as a starter for the Crimson Tide with 87 touchdowns and

11 interceptions.

Herbert spent four years at Oregon and goes to Los Angeles as the replacement

for Philip Rivers.

The Carolina Panthers chose Auburn 325-pound defensive tackle Derrick Brown

seventh, and the Arizona Cardinals nabbed Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons,

who can play numerous positions but doesn't have one ideal fit in an NFL

defense. Simmons, who weighs 238 pounds, played more snaps at slot cornerback

than outside linebacker in 2019 and ran a 4.38 40-yard dash at the NFL

Scouting Combine.

A third consecutive defensive player -- All-SEC Florida cornerback CJ

Henderson -- went No. 9 to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Cleveland Browns

opted for Alabama offensive tackle Jedrick Wills, completing the top 10

without a trade for the first time since 2015.

--Field Level Media

