2020 NFL Draft to air over ESPN, NFL Network
The 2020 NFL Draft will be presented by both ESPN and NFL Network on April 23-25, the league announced Monday.
ESPN and NFL Network will combine to provide a singular presentation across
both outlets. ABC will air a separate primetime draft broadcast on Thursday
and Friday before simulcasting the ESPN/NFL Network feed on Saturday.
The draft, which initially was slated to be held in Las Vegas, will originate
from ESPN's Bristol (Conn.) studios.
The telecast will adhere to proper social distancing guidelines with respect
to the coronavirus. Draft hosts and commentators will be in-studio while a
majority of the analysts, reporters and other experts will contribute remotely
from home studios.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will announce the first-round draft picks from
his home in Bronxville, N.Y.
"We recognize the challenging times we are living in, but we are looking
forward to presenting the 2020 NFL Draft and providing some hope for football
fans everywhere," said Seth Markman, ESPN vice president, production.
"For the past couple of years, ESPN's NFL and college teams have worked
together on our draft coverage, and it has been a win for our viewers. This
year, we are further excited to collaborate with the NFL Network creating an
All Star broadcast. We are also committed to producing the ESPN/NFL Network
and ABC shows in the safest possible environment for our announcers and
production teams."
"We are excited to partner with ESPN to present a unique and collaborative
broadcast of the 2020 NFL Draft," said Mark Quenzel, Senior Vice President of
Programming and Production, NFL Network.
"By bringing the exceptional on-air talent and production staffs of both ESPN
and NFL Network together, we hope to deliver a unified presentation of the
draft that not only helps raise awareness and funds for the COVID-19 relief
efforts, but also provides entertainment that millions of sports fans have
been craving."
The NFL previously announced the names of the 58 players who will participate
virtually in the ESPN/NFL Network joint broadcast. Among them are LSU
quarterback Joe Burrow -- expected to go No. 1 overall -- Ohio State teammates
Chase Young (defensive end) and Jeff Okudah (cornerback), Alabama quarterback
Tua Tagovailoa and Utah State quarterback Jordan Love.
The Cincinnati Bengals have the No. 1 overall selection after finishing the
2019 season with a 2-14 record. Their selection will be followed by the
Washington Redskins, Detroit Lions, New York Giants, Miami Dolphins, Los
Angeles Chargers, Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals, Jacksonville Jaguars
and Cleveland Browns. The Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will draft
last in the first round, 32nd overall.
The NFL will host a telethon during the draft that will raise money for six
nonprofit charities engaged in coronavirus relief efforts.
