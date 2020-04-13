2020 NFL Draft to air over ESPN, NFL Network

ESPN and NFL Network will combine to provide a singular presentation across

both outlets. ABC will air a separate primetime draft broadcast on Thursday

and Friday before simulcasting the ESPN/NFL Network feed on Saturday.

The draft, which initially was slated to be held in Las Vegas, will originate

from ESPN's Bristol (Conn.) studios.

The telecast will adhere to proper social distancing guidelines with respect

to the coronavirus. Draft hosts and commentators will be in-studio while a

majority of the analysts, reporters and other experts will contribute remotely

from home studios.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will announce the first-round draft picks from

his home in Bronxville, N.Y.

"We recognize the challenging times we are living in, but we are looking

forward to presenting the 2020 NFL Draft and providing some hope for football

fans everywhere," said Seth Markman, ESPN vice president, production.

"For the past couple of years, ESPN's NFL and college teams have worked

together on our draft coverage, and it has been a win for our viewers. This

year, we are further excited to collaborate with the NFL Network creating an

All Star broadcast. We are also committed to producing the ESPN/NFL Network

and ABC shows in the safest possible environment for our announcers and

production teams."

"We are excited to partner with ESPN to present a unique and collaborative

broadcast of the 2020 NFL Draft," said Mark Quenzel, Senior Vice President of

Programming and Production, NFL Network.

"By bringing the exceptional on-air talent and production staffs of both ESPN

and NFL Network together, we hope to deliver a unified presentation of the

draft that not only helps raise awareness and funds for the COVID-19 relief

efforts, but also provides entertainment that millions of sports fans have

been craving."

The NFL previously announced the names of the 58 players who will participate

virtually in the ESPN/NFL Network joint broadcast. Among them are LSU

quarterback Joe Burrow -- expected to go No. 1 overall -- Ohio State teammates

Chase Young (defensive end) and Jeff Okudah (cornerback), Alabama quarterback

Tua Tagovailoa and Utah State quarterback Jordan Love.

The Cincinnati Bengals have the No. 1 overall selection after finishing the

2019 season with a 2-14 record. Their selection will be followed by the

Washington Redskins, Detroit Lions, New York Giants, Miami Dolphins, Los

Angeles Chargers, Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals, Jacksonville Jaguars

and Cleveland Browns. The Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will draft

last in the first round, 32nd overall.

The NFL will host a telethon during the draft that will raise money for six

nonprofit charities engaged in coronavirus relief efforts.

--Field Level Media