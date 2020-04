2020 NFL Draft: Top 150 Big Board

Chase Young, DE, Ohio State -- Led FBS with 16.5 sacks and six forced

fumbles despite sitting out two games. Elite talent with more upside than

Bosas.

2. Isaiah Simmons, OLB, Clemson -- The most versatile defensive weapon in

years; a moveable chess piece rival offenses will have to game plan around.

3. Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn -- Massive, explosive and just as inspirational

off the field as on it, Brown may just be the safest prospect in the 2020

draft.

4. Jeffrey Okudah, CB, Ohio State -- Runaway top CB who could legitimately be

ranked as top prospect in draft. Physical prototype allowed 2 TDs in 3 years.

5. Joe Burrow, QB, LSU -- Coaches' son who reads defenses like a 10-year vet;

dominated CFB in 2019 with anticipation, grit & pinpoint accuracy.

6. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama -- Combining silky-smooth athleticism with

polished route-running, Jeudy is the most NFL-ready of elite 2020 WR class.

7. Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia -- Plug and play OT who started the past three

years in UGA's pro-style scheme. Balanced, powerful with 36 1/8" arms.

8. Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama -- Slightly shorter than scouts would prefer for

OT but is light on his feet and boasts a punch Mike Tyson would envy.

9. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama -- Draft's most natural passer with the arm and

leadership traits NFL teams covet, though durability and size are concerns.

10. Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina -- Among biggest "boom or bust" prospects

in the draft. Exceptional talent with inspirational background but sushi-raw.

1 CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma -- Not the biggest or fastest but may be most

polished of the WRs, showing elite ball-skills and elusiveness after the

catch.

12. Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa -- Wirfs is the most physically gifted OL in the

Kirk Ferentz era at Iowa - a span of 21 years and 17 NFL draft picks.

13. Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama -- Fastest at 2020 Combine (4.27) and plays

even swifter, showing make-you-miss agility as well as elite breakaway speed.

14. C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida -- Long-levered, loose-hipped cover corner who

patterned his game after Florida first round predecessor Joe Haden.

15. Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville -- The biggest and arguably elite athlete of

the 2020 draft (clocked a 5.1 at 364 lbs!), Bekton's upside has scouts

drooling.

16. Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon -- 2020 draft's most gifted QB with elite size,

arm, athleticism but soft-spoken personality & playing style won't fit

all.

17. Kenneth Murray, ILB, Oklahoma -- Seek and destroy LB with an elite size

and speed combination to make up for still-developing instincts.

18. D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia -- Instinctive, physical runner with burst and

bounce, as well as soft, reliable hands. Next in long line of star Georgia

RBs.

19. Laviska Shenault, Jr., WR, Colorado -- Physical mismatch whose size,

speed, power & experience playing multiple positions make him one of

draft's wildcards.

20. Austin Jackson, OT, Southern California -- Just growing into his body but

has a ballerina's footwork at 322 pounds. Future Pro Bowl LT if he improves

technique.

2 Grant Delpit, S, LSU -- Reigning Thorpe Award winner has all the traits

scouts want at safety, including smarts, grit and leadership.

22. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin -- Only 2nd RB to ever eclipse 2,000

rushing yards twice (Iowa State's Troy Davis). Stunned with 4.39 in 40 at

Combine.

23. A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa -- Combine proved he's a better football player

than athlete. Terrorized Big Ten with combined 22 sacks, 8 FF in 2018-19.

24. K'Lavon Chaisson, DE, LSU -- The twitchiest, bendiest edge rusher of the

2020 draft. Intriguing traits haven't yet netted consistent sacks, though.

25. Patrick Queen, ILB, LSU -- One-year starter was quietly just as deadly

efficient as QB on defense for national champs as Burrow was on offense.

26. Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama -- Long-armed, highly athletic press corner

carries on the Alabama tradition of top-rated DBs. Brother of Vikings' WR.

27. Prince Tega Wanogho, OT, Auburn -- Native Nigerian didn't begin playing

football until high school. Prototypically-built with elite athleticism

screams upside.

28. Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU -- Lacks preferred size but covers receivers like

their shadow, showing exceptional foot quickness, balance & acceleration.

29. Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia -- Overshadowed a bit by all of the talent at

Georgia, scouts will fall in love with the 21-year old Wilson's size and

upside.

30. Ashtyn Davis, S, California -- Nationally underrated former walk-on whose

instincts, physicality and grit bely his All-American track background.

3 Jacob Eason, QB, Washington -- Rocket-armed, pocket-passer whose rare

traits (and sporadic accuracy) have earned Joe Flacco, Josh Allen comparisons.

32. Matt Hennessy, C, Temple -- Light-footed interior lineman with elite

quickness and agility to project as an immediate starter for zone-blocking

team.

33. Ezra Cleveland, OG, Boise State -- Early entry but 3-yr starting LT wowed

with athleticism at Combine. Below avg arms (33 3/8) could push him inside.

34. Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama -- Much more of the long-armed, powerful

run-stuffer than his 8.5 sacks in 2017 suggest. Only 2 combined sacks since.

35. Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU -- Has a skill-set and body type very similar to

49ers' breakout rookie WR Deebo Samuel. Son of former NFL DL Montae.

36. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State -- Sherman tank of a RB with terrific burst,

bounce and leg drive. Eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards all three years at OSU.

37. Josh Jones, OT, Houston -- 4-year starting LT with size, power to play

either side. Still a work in progress fundamentally after 5 OL coaches at HOU.

38. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State -- Compactly-built speedster whose big

play chops have earned comparisons to former Pac-12 standout Brandin Cooks.

39. Zack Baun, OLB, Wisconsin -- Former HS QB terrorized them in breakout 2019

season, jumping from 2.5 sacks to 12.5. Agile, explosive and ascending.

40. Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU -- Penetrating three-technique DT with impressive

burst and latral agility to split gaps. Missed 2018 w/ torn Achilles.

4 Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State -- Quick-twitch, long-armed edge rusher

with inspirational backstory. Needs to get stronger but offers exciting

upside.

42. Jordan Elliott, DT, Missouri -- Texas-transfer. Strong, active hands to

grip, slip blockers, 'rassle ballcarriers to ground. Better reacting than

disrupting.

43. Lucas Niang, OT, TCU -- Long-armed & athletic RT who entered 2019

among top-rated seniors, overall. Just 7 games in 2019 due to hip surgery.

44. Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah -- Supremely confident cover corner with sticky

hands, loose hips and sweet feet. 21 PBUs, 6 INTs, 2 TDs in 2018-19.

45. Justin Madabuike, DT, Texas A&M -- Quick-twitch, long-armed

penetrating 3-tech with 12 sacks in 2018-19. Explosiveness from Combine shows

up on tape.

46. Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama -- Latest savvy, versatile chess piece from

Saban, a secondary specialist. Heavy-hitter, playmaker despite avg.

athleticism.

47. Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame -- Consensus top TE. Soft hands, size &

smooth athleticism. Two-sport player (pitcher) w/ MLB options. Rich NFL

bloodlines

48. A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson -- Long, lanky cover corner with speed to burn.

Former 5-star recruit forced way onto field as FR, starred as soph, jr.

49. Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU -- Silky-smooth athlete with + body control

& sticky hands, Jefferson led all 2020 eligible pass-catchers with 18 TDs

last yr.

50. Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU -- Loose-hipped, light-footed cover corner

allowed just 40% completion rate last two years. Some character red-flags.

5 Jabari Zuniga, DE, Florida -- 1st rd caliber flashes show explosiveness,

positional versatility. Career-high 6.5 sacks in 2018. Hurt much of 2017,

2019.

52. Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn -- Former WR asked to switch to CB as

"experiement." Started next 25, leaving early as All-SEC CB. Olympic

bloodlines.

53. Ben Bredeson, OG, Michigan -- On surface, broad-shouldered,

ultra-consistent Bredeson is as sure as it gets, but his short (31 1/8") arms

are concerning.

54. Josh Uche, OLB, Michigan -- Sawed-off edge rusher/SAM LB. Explosive

upfield burst w/ wiggle, underrated strength to terrorize OTs. Requires a

plan.

55. Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio State -- Battle-tested with a rat-terrier

mentality. Quicker than fast with the grit and tackling skill to project as

starting nickel.

56. Marlon Davidson, DE, Auburn -- Big man who plays small; more effective vs.

pass than run despite DT-like size. Scouts split - is he versatile or a

'tweener?

57. Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor -- Galloping deep threat with the height, length

and speed to star in a vertical scheme. Some Kenny Golladay-like flashes.

58. Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma -- Much more disruptive than his 8.5

career sacks suggest. Quick off the snap, with active hands and high-revving

motor.

59. Michael Pittman, Jr., WR, Southern California -- Imposing, polished and

possessing NFL bloodlines (father played RB in NFL), Pittman is a plug and

play split end.

60. Cesar Ruiz, C, Michigan -- Highly regarded prep left early as 3-yr

starter. Bowling ball-build with quickness, power to knock down LBs like pins.

6 Leki Fotu, DT, Utah -- Throwback block-eating run-stuffer with the size

and strength to overwhelm blockers at the point of attack.

62. KJ Hamler, WR, Penn State -- Bigtime playmaker in a tiny package. Electric

elusiveness and breakaway speed but drops, durability are legit concerns.

63. Bradlee Anae, DE, Utah -- Morris Trophy winner as Pac-12's top DL is a

walking tool box of pass rush moves. Just average size and test #s though.

64. Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin -- Typical Badger blocker, winning with power,

smarts & underrated mobility. Prior shoulder, hip surgeries are a concern.

65. Darrell Taylor, Jr., DE, Tennessee -- Looks the part. Chiseled frame,

burst, bend & stats (16.5 sacks in 2018-19) but just avg instincts despite

5 years at U-T.

66. Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia -- Uses height, long arms & football IQ to

overcome average speed. FBS-leading 21 PBUs in 2018. Coming off ankle surgery.

67. Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson -- Similar to former Clemson predecessor Mike

Williams. Good build-up speed with size, body control to win above the rim

68. Devin Duvernay, WR, Texas -- Broad-shouldered slot receiver with breakaway

speed and a knack for the art of tracking deep balls over his shoulder.

69. Terrell Lewis, OLB, Alabama -- Durability redflags galore but just as

obvious is Lewis' rare size, speed and strength. Scheme and position

versatile.

70. Matt Peart, OT, Connecticut -- Native Jamaican late to game. Neverthless

started 4 years (2 each at LT, RT). Elite traits but must add strength,

technique

7 Jordan Love ,QB, Utah State -- Flashy off-script playmaker with good size,

mobility and touch downfield. Erratic decision-making on and off the field.

72. Clyde Edwards-Elaire, RB, LSU -- Squatty back whose frame and physicality

make him one of this year's best at balance through contact. A bumpercar.

73. Jonathan Greenard, DE, Florida -- Grad-transfer from Louisville who led

both Gators (2019) and Cardinals (2017) in sacks. Quick with long (34 7/8")

arms.

74. Antoine Winfield, Jr., S, Minnesota -- Lacks height but son of former

Bills' All-Pro CB checks every other box, including playmaking skills. 7 INTs

in 2019, alone.

75. DaVon Hamilton, DT, Ohio State -- Overshadowed on gifted defense but is

quicker than size, 40-time suggest, as well as powerful and relentless.

Ascending.

76. Devin Asiasi, TE, UCLA -- Raw bull in a china shop TE still just realizing

how good he can be. Signed with Michigan as highly regarded recruit.

77. KJ Hill, WR, Ohio State -- More impressive on tape and at Sr Bowl than

Indy, which didn't show his suddenness as a route-runner, sticky hands.

78. A.J. Green, CB, Oklahoma State -- Not as tall or fast as his namesake but

uses his angular frame and good hand-eye coordination to effectively strap

WRs.

79. Kyle Dugger, S, Lenior-Rhyne -- All-American S and returner, erased any

doubts about his talent with eye-popping performance at Sr Bowl, Combine.

80. Darnay Holmes, CB, UCLA -- Twitched-up playmaker (8 career INTs, 3 TDs)

with a gambler's mentality. Short (29 1/2") arms likely him push to nickel.

8 Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Missouri -- Jimmy Graham-clone. Rare height/speed

& mitts to attack the seam but lacks preferred physicality, including as

blocker.

82. Cameron Dantzler, CB, Mississippi State -- Long, lanky press corner whose

strong play vs. Alabama, LSU have scouts buzzing. Length, physicality to

swallow up WRs

83. Saahdiq Charles, OT, LSU -- Standout LT for nation's champs and top OL

unit - when he played. 'Tweener traits in terms of size & strength but

agile.

84. Jeremy Chinn, S, Southern Illinois -- Mistaken as a LB by Sr Bowl

executive Jim Nagy when first arrived in Mobile. Far from just a hitter with

13 career INTs.

85. Amik Robertson, CB, Louisiana Tech -- Sawed-off playmaker (14 INTs last

three years) who likely will have to move inside to nickel. First round pick

if he's 5-1

86. Van Jefferson, WR, Florida -- Solid but unspectacular production at

Tennessee, Florida but NFL legacy turned heads at Sr. Bowl with his polish.

87. Troy Pride, Jr., CB, Notre Dame -- Intriguing athlete with top speed,

agility for cover duties. Physical tackler. Needs to show more fire, put it

all together.

88. Shane Lemieux, OG, Oregon -- Two-time captain and alpha-dog on one of the

nation's top OLs. Agile, technically-sound, durable & hyper competitive.

89. Jeff Thomas, WR, Miami -- Boom or bust candidate with jaw-dropping

quickness & breakaway speed to star at WR and returner. Off-field red

flags.

90. Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia -- Lacks elite tools of his competitors but is a

savvy, battle-tested field general. Ideal backup QB capable of rallying

troops.

9 Cam Akers, RB, Florida State -- A bit under the radar due to a floundering

FSU program but offers a similar package of traits as predecessor Dalvin Cook.

92. Colby Parkinson, TE, Stanford -- Ideal redzone target due to his height,

length and body control but more of a big WR than a traditional full-service

TE.

93. Zack Moss, RB, Utah -- Solidly-built back. Quicker than fast with lateral

cutting agility & balance reminiscent of WR cousins Santana, Sinorice.

94. Logan Wilson, ILB, Wyoming -- Like former Wyoming QB Josh Allen, Wilson's

size and athleticism pops off tape. Turned heads in Mobile and Indy.

95. Lloyd Cushenberry, C, LSU -- "Coach on the field" for nation's top OL,

recognized by team with prestigious No. 18 jersey, a 1st at LSU for an OL.

96. Alton Robinson, DE, Syracuse -- Well-built speed rusher coming off down

2019 (4.5 sacks) after 10 as JR. Could surprise in NFL if he improves

counters.

97. Bryan Edwards, WR, South Carolina -- Classic split end with the size,

physicality and strong hands to "surprise" in NFL. Has some "WOW!" catches on

tape.

98. Robert Hunt, OG, Louisiana-Lafayette -- RT in 2018-19 but avg arm length

(33.5") & brawling nature suggest move back to OG (2016-17). Senior Bowl

riser.

99. Harrison Hand, CB, Temple -- Baylor-transfer who swooped in for Owls to

become immediate tone-setter. Athletic and so physical some like him at S.

100. Adam Trautman, TE, Dayton -- Broad-shouldered w/ soft hands. Dominated

lower level (14 TDs/11 games in 2019). Didn't look out of place at Sr Bowl.

10 McTelvin Agim, DT, Arkansas -- Agim played all over the DL for the

often-overmatched 'Hogs but showed heart, length (33 1/2" arms) & agility

doing so.

102. Lamar Jackson, CB, Nebraska -- Long-armed press CB defended 15 passes in

breakout 2019. Below avg speed means no one mistakes him for namesake.

103. Ben Bartch, OG, St. Johns -- Former TE who grew into an All-American LT,

Senior Bowl standout. Height, agility to stay outside. Short (32 7/8") arms.

104. Hunter Bryant, TE, Washington -- Sawed off H-back or big slot WR

candidate. Competitive as a blocker but best attributes are sticky hands,

savvy routes.

105. Jordyn Brooks, ILB, Texas Tech -- Four-year star with eye-popping stats

& workout. More finesse than force for a ILB. Must adjust in more

run-heavy NFL.

106. Rashard Lawrence, DT, LSU -- Stubby & stubborn, Lawrence is a like

that stump in the yard - nearly impossible to move. More relentless than

gifted.

107. Malik Harrison, ILB, Ohio State -- Former HS QB recruited by some as a

WR. Frame, physicality & speed to handle any LB role. Best football is

still ahead.

108. Troy Dye, OLB, Oregon -- Speedy, ultra-productive ILB whose relatively

lean frame and agility suggest a move outside to WILL could be coming.

109. Trevis Gipson, DE, Tulsa -- Raw late-bloomer with undeniable upside.

Added 60 lbs at Tulsa & still got both quicker each year. Flashed at Sr

Bowl.

110. Jeremiah Dinson, S, Auburn -- Pound for pound one of nation's fiercest

hitters but requires a thorough medical eval. Dislocated hip/shoulder in 2015.

11 Akeem Davis-Gaither, OLB, Appalachian State -- Chase OLB built more like

a SS. Good awareness, balance and speed to overcome avg size. 24.5 TFL over

last two years.

112. Dane Jackson, CB, Pittsburgh -- Slim, handsy cover-corner who played his

way onto Sr Bowl roster but looked overmatched there. 43 PBUs , just 4 INTs.

113. Tanner Muse, OLB, Clemson -- Played safety for the Tigers but frame

suggests a move closer to the LOS. Fast but lacks ideal agility for coverage.

114. Julian Okwara, DE, Notre Dame -- Condor-like edge rusher whose length,

burst suggest he'll grow and improve in pros, just like NFL older brother,

Romeo.

115. Evan Weaver, ILB, California -- Led FBS with 182 tackles in 2019 (2nd in

2018). Avg athlete for today's LB but Jedi-like instincts & reliable, wrap

tackler.

116. Alohi Gilman, S, Notre Dame -- Navy-transfer who emerged as a playmaker

for Irish (9 turnovers caused in 2018-19). High-effort but avg size/speed.

117. Trey Adams, OT, Washington -- NFL won't let disastrous Combine top 4 yrs

of mostly stellar play at LT, though medical will ultimately decide draft

slot.

118. Terence Steele, OT, Texas Tech -- Four-year starting OT (last 3 at RT)

has the long arms, speed and nastiness scouts want but is as flexible as name

implies.

119. Brandon Jones, S, Texas -- Two-time Big 12 possesses the awareness,

physicality & speed scouts want. Just average size. Better hitter than

tackler.

120. Collin Johnson, WR, Texas -- A power forward on the perimeter with a

monster catch radius, good build-up speed and NFL bloodlines.

12 Thaddeus Moss, TE, LSU -- Son of HOF WR but plays more like walk-on than

NFL legacy. Soft hands. Surprisingly gritty as blocker. NC State-transfer.

122. Jason Strowbridge, DT, North Carolina -- A testament to the size of the

fight in the dog. 'Tweener-ish traits but possesses the physicality, grit to

find a niche.

123. Kindle Vildor, CB, Georgia Southern -- Long-armed, small-schooler who

turned heads at the Senior Bowl & Combine with his agility, speed &

competitiveness.

124. Damien Lewis, OG, LSU -- Sawed-off Earth-mover in running game. Natural

leverage advantage, wide frame & raw strength. Balanced in pass pro.

125. Nick Harris, C, Washington -- Lacks ideal bulk but Harris is ultra-quick,

stout and tenacious. This Dawg has some Rottweiler to him, including the bark.

126. Markus Bailey, ILB -- Purdue -- Candidate to fall due to medical

red-flags w/ two season-ending knee injuries but quality, no-nonsense LB when

healthy.

127. AJ Dillon, RB, Boston College -- The preeminent big back of this draft.

Brushes through arm tackles & can bulldoze defenders, but also

surprisingly agile.

128. Tyre Phillips, OT -- Mississippi State -- JUCO OG who emerged as starting

LT in 2018-2019. Not a dancing bear but size, strength will appeal to downhill

teams.

129. Keith Ishmael, C -- San Diego State -- Underrated interior OL prospect w/

starts at all 3 interior positions. Hails from pro-style scheme. Fared well at

Sr Bowl.

130. Netane Muti, OG -- Fresno State -- Among most gifted blockers in this

class. Agility to handle OT duties. Combine-leading 44 reps. Has not stayed

healthy.

13 Lavert Hill, CB -- Michigan -- Quick cover corner w/ All-Big-10 hype, NFL

bloodlines. May get pushed inside, where he'll need to improve run support.

132. James Proche, WR -- SMU -- Future slot star. Terrific routes &

ultra-reliable hands to make SMU stars Courtland Sutton, Emmanuel Sanders

proud.

133. Brycen Hopkins, TE -- Purdue -- Son of 13-year Oilers/Titans' LT Brad

Hopkins, which may help explain unreliable hands despite stats, role in

offense.

134. Anthony McFarland, RB -- Maryland -- Short but speedy (and surprisingly

powerful) back who nearly singlehandedly upset Buckeyes in breakout 2018

season.

135. Gabriel Davis, WR -- Central Florida -- Hasn't earned much national

attention but possesses an NFL-ready frame and game. Strong and competitive.

136. Logan Stenberg, OG -- Kentucky -- Trash-talking, pile-moving OG qualifies

as one of the "nastiest" blockers in draft. Average agility but big, strong

& mean.

137. Jalen Hurts, QB -- Oklahoma -- Dual-threat Alabama-transfer whose

accuracy improved throughout build-up to draft, fanning flames. Rare

intangibles.

138. Lynn Bowden, Jr., WR, Kentucky -- Do-it-all slot WR, returner and wildcat

QB for Wildcats. Quicker and stronger than fast. Some Golden Tate to his game.

139. Rodrigo Blankenship, K, Georgia -- Reigning Lou Groza winner. Converted

82.1% FGs over career. Never missed a PAT, FG less than 30 yards in college.

140. Stanford Samuels III, CB, Florida State -- FSU legacy who signed as

5-star recruit. Flashed rather than dominated. Intriguing length, avg.

speed/grit for press CB.

14 Charlie Heck, OT, North Carolina -- No-nonsense technician with length,

experience to serve as a swing tackle. Son of former NFL OT, OL coach Andy

Heck.

142. Raequan Williams, DT, Michigan State -- High effort DT who battled

through tragedy to become a standout. High-cut, flexible interior rusher lacks

anchor vs run.

143. Darrynton Evans, RB, Appalachian State -- 2019 Sun Belt Off. Player of

the Year. Natural runner with vision, burst & elite ball security (no

fumbles in 482 carries).

144. David Woodward, ILB, Utah State -- Undersized & injury-prone "Rudy"

type who starred for same program which sent Bobby Wagner, Kyler Fackrell to

NFL.

145. Curtis Weaver, DE, Boise State -- Possesses the stats of a first round

pick and the frame of UDFA. Stubby and average athleticism. Savvy rusher,

though.

146. Harrison Bryant, TE, Florida Atlantic -- Reigning Mackey Award winner has

supple hands, savvy as a route-runner. Avg Sr Bowl/Combine, however, are red

flags.

147. Steven Montez, QB, Colorado -- Traits-based QB prospect with plenty of

size, arm and athleticism to develop. Too many mental errors for a 3-yr.

starter.

148. Lamical Perine, RB, Florida -- Lacks elite size & speed but checks

other boxes with his vision, toughness and just enough burst. More force than

flash.

149. Michael Ojemudia, CB, Iowa -- Two-year starter with traits to suggest

best football still lies ahead. Length, speed and physicality. Avg. instincts,

though.

150. Antoine Brooks, Jr., S, Maryland -- Former LB who still looks and plays

like it, raising questions about scheme/positional fit. Some Kam Chancellor

flashes.

--By Rob Rang, Field Level Media