2020 NFL Draft: Trade tracker

Four trades were made Thursday in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, which was relatively quiet in terms of front-office maneuvering.

The first 12 picks were made without a deal being swung, the longest such

start to a draft since 2015, when the first swap was completed at No. 15.

On Thursday night, the initial trade came when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers moved

up one spot, from No. 14 to No. 13, in a swap with the San Francisco 49ers.

The Buccaneers drafted Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs.

American Football 2020 NFL Draft: Best available entering Day 2 18 MINUTES AGO

The 49ers chose South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw and added the

117th overall pick from the Bucs while sending Tampa Bay the 245th overall

pick.

The 13th pick had originated with the Indianapolis Colts, who traded their

first-rounder to the 49ers for defensive lineman DeForest Buckner last month.

The Los Angeles Chargers acquired the 23rd pick -- to select Oklahoma

linebacker Kenneth Murray -- and traded the 37th and 71st picks to the New

England Patriots.

Minnesota traded the 25th pick to the 49ers, who selected Arizona State wide

receiver Brandon Aiyuk. San Francisco gave the Vikings picks No. 31, 117 and

176 in the exchange.

The Green Bay Packers traded up four places to select Utah State quarterback

Jordan Love 26th overall in a deal with the Miami Dolphins. Green Bay parted

with the 30th and 136th picks.

--Field Level Media

American Football 2020 NFL Draft: Burrow among four QBs picked as SEC dominates 30 MINUTES AGO