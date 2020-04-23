2020 NFL Draft: Washington Redskins preview

Washington Redskins capsule

TEAM DRAFT NEEDS

Edge rusher

The No. 2 pick puts first-year Redskins coach Ron Rivera in position to draft

his version of Julius Peppers - picked second overall in 2002 by the Carolina

Panthers - in Ohio State's Chase Young. Young is considered more polished than

last year's No. 2 pick, Buckeyes teammate Nick Bosa.

Offensive tackle

Trent Williams will be 32 by the season's start, but Washington can't count on

him showing up given his trade demands. This draft is rich at the position and

Washington might use trade assets to sneak back into the first round.

Wide receiver

Terry McLaurin proved to be a fortuitous third-round investment with 58

receptions for 919 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie - all on an offense

with no other threats. He's ideally a second receiver and the Redskins are

looking for size and playmaking ability outside.

Quarterback

Dwayne Haskins, the 15th overall pick in the 2019 draft, is already fighting

for his job. Speculation the Redskins could draft Tua Tagovailoa at No. 2

isn't entirely surprising, given the complete overhaul of the front office and

coaching staff. The team traded for Kyle Allen, who knows offensive

coordinator Scott Turner's offense.

Cornerback

TCU's Jeff Gladney and Utah's Jaylon Johnson are on the list if the Redskins

don't jump at a cover man early.

Tight end

Chronic concussions forced the Redskins to part with Jordan Reed. Jared

Pinkney of Vanderbilt is a middle-round target but they could also make a run

at Washington's Hunter Bryant.

--FIVE-YEAR DRAFT HISTORY

Some have departed, but the Redskins have picked plenty of solid players. Top

2015 pick Brandon Scherff needs a new contract, while fellow class members

Preston Smith, Jamison Crowder and Austin Reiter are all starting elsewhere.

The 2016 draft is mostly gone, but Kendall Fuller and Su'a Cravens netted

trade compensation, and Matt Ioannidis is one of the NFL's most underrated

disruptors. The 2017 class produced a slew of starters, though Jonathan Allen

has yet to go from good to great. The 2018 group appears similar, as Da'Ron

Payne still has room to grow, and Derrius Guice must get healthy. Last year's

first-rounders, Dwayne Haskins and Montez Sweat, need development, but Terry

McLaurin has already proven to be a gem.

Best pick: DT Matt Ioannidis, R5 2016 - A great late-round find, Ioannidis has

20.5 sacks and 44 QB hits over the last three seasons and is signed to a very

reasonable three-year, $21.75 million extension.

Worst pick: WR Josh Doctson, R1 2016 - Between injuries and ineffectiveness,

Doctson never caught on, getting released before the 2019 season.

--2019 STATISTICS

TOTAL OFFENSE: 274.7 (31st)

RUSHING: 98.9 (22nd)

PASSING: 175.8 (32nd)

TOTAL DEFENSE: 385.1 (27th)

RUSHING: 146.2 (31st)

PASSING: 238.9 (18th)

