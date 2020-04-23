2020 NFL Draft: Washington Redskins preview

Washington Redskins capsule
TEAM DRAFT NEEDS
Edge rusher
The No. 2 pick puts first-year Redskins coach Ron Rivera in position to draft
his version of Julius Peppers - picked second overall in 2002 by the Carolina
Panthers - in Ohio State's Chase Young. Young is considered more polished than
last year's No. 2 pick, Buckeyes teammate Nick Bosa.
Offensive tackle
Trent Williams will be 32 by the season's start, but Washington can't count on
him showing up given his trade demands. This draft is rich at the position and
Washington might use trade assets to sneak back into the first round.
Wide receiver
Terry McLaurin proved to be a fortuitous third-round investment with 58
receptions for 919 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie - all on an offense
with no other threats. He's ideally a second receiver and the Redskins are
looking for size and playmaking ability outside.
Quarterback
Dwayne Haskins, the 15th overall pick in the 2019 draft, is already fighting
for his job. Speculation the Redskins could draft Tua Tagovailoa at No. 2
isn't entirely surprising, given the complete overhaul of the front office and
coaching staff. The team traded for Kyle Allen, who knows offensive
coordinator Scott Turner's offense.
Cornerback
TCU's Jeff Gladney and Utah's Jaylon Johnson are on the list if the Redskins
don't jump at a cover man early.
Tight end
Chronic concussions forced the Redskins to part with Jordan Reed. Jared
Pinkney of Vanderbilt is a middle-round target but they could also make a run
at Washington's Hunter Bryant.
--FIVE-YEAR DRAFT HISTORY
Some have departed, but the Redskins have picked plenty of solid players. Top
2015 pick Brandon Scherff needs a new contract, while fellow class members
Preston Smith, Jamison Crowder and Austin Reiter are all starting elsewhere.
The 2016 draft is mostly gone, but Kendall Fuller and Su'a Cravens netted
trade compensation, and Matt Ioannidis is one of the NFL's most underrated
disruptors. The 2017 class produced a slew of starters, though Jonathan Allen
has yet to go from good to great. The 2018 group appears similar, as Da'Ron
Payne still has room to grow, and Derrius Guice must get healthy. Last year's
first-rounders, Dwayne Haskins and Montez Sweat, need development, but Terry
McLaurin has already proven to be a gem.
Best pick: DT Matt Ioannidis, R5 2016 - A great late-round find, Ioannidis has
20.5 sacks and 44 QB hits over the last three seasons and is signed to a very
reasonable three-year, $21.75 million extension.
Worst pick: WR Josh Doctson, R1 2016 - Between injuries and ineffectiveness,
Doctson never caught on, getting released before the 2019 season.
--2019 STATISTICS
TOTAL OFFENSE: 274.7 (31st)
RUSHING: 98.9 (22nd)
PASSING: 175.8 (32nd)
TOTAL DEFENSE: 385.1 (27th)
RUSHING: 146.2 (31st)
PASSING: 238.9 (18th)
--Field Level Media