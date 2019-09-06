49ers DE Bosa questionable for NFL debut

Bosa, selected with the second overall pick in April's draft, has been

battling an ankle injury that caused him to miss the entire preseason. His

status for the season opener was listed on Friday's injury report.

Meanwhile, receivers Trent Taylor (foot) and Jalen Hurd (back) were ruled out,

as was safety Jimmie Ward, who broke a finger during Wednesday's practice.

"Jimmie would do anything to play this week," San Francisco coach Kyle

Shanahan told reporters. "He had to get surgery on his broken finger to fix

it. When you do it, sometimes it's just risky to do that with sweating,

infection and everything whenever you have an open wound. Hopefully, that will

heal enough over the next week and the cast will protect the bone."

The 49ers also listed center Weston Richburg (knee) and cornerbacks Jason

Verrett (ankle) and K'Waun Williams (knee) as questionable.

