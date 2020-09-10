The AGA report says some 13 percent of American adults will bet on NFL games

in some form this season, including a spike in those who will wager through

online sportsbooks, both legal and illegal.

According to the survey, 11.3 million Americans will place an online bet of

some kind, up 5 percent from last season.

Legal brick and mortar operations are also expected to get a boost of 2

percent, with 6.6 million people expected to wager there.

The report says that 18 percent of respondents plan to wager with a bookie, up

from 12 percent last season.

The bulk of NFL bets are casual bets made with friends and family or

coworkers, but that number is expected to drop by 3 percent to 16.6 million.

The AGA report states that the NFL remains the most popular league to bet on,

interesting 93 percent of sports bettors. It also projects that the NFL will

see a $2.3 billion annual gain from sports bettors, due to increased fan

engagement.

The season begins Thursday night, with the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the

Houston Texans at 8:20 p.m. ET.

--Field Level Media

