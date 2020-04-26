Atlanta Falcons 2020 NFL Draft review

Atlanta Falcons
1 (16). A.J. Terrell, CB
6-1, 195, Clemson
2 (47). Marlon Davidson, DL
6-3, 303, Auburn
3 (78). Matt Hennessy, C
6-4, 307, Temple
4 (119). Mykal Walker, LB
6-3, 230, Fresno State
4 (134). Jaylinn Hawkins, S
6-1, 208, Cal
7 (228). Sterling Hofrichter, P
5-10, 196, Syracuse
Grade: D+
The Falcons hit some key needs, but value was questionable in spots. They
still need edge-rushing help. Terrell felt rich at No. 16, and he faces
pressure to start immediately. Davidson is a nice rotational D-lineman, but
he's not dynamic enough to play on the edge and has less experience inside.
Hennessy was a nice find, and Atlanta added depth on defense. But hurting the
grade is the pricey trade for Hayden Hurst, who cost a second-rounder.
Best pick
Center Alex Mack will turn 35 in November, and the Falcons were proactive in
finding an heir. Hennessy brings similar mobility to the pivot spot, and some
graded him as the best center in the entire class. For now, he could start at
left guard, providing great value at 78th overall.
Upside pick
Terrell went a bit earlier than some expected, but he brings a great
combination of size, speed, fluidity and playmaking. Some soured on him after
he struggled against LSU in the national championship game, but Terrell has
all the tools to be a top-end cornerback.
--By David DeChant, Field Level Media