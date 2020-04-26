American Football

Atlanta Falcons 2020 NFL Draft review

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Atlanta Falcons

1 (16). A.J. Terrell, CB

6-1, 195, Clemson

Seattle Seahawks 2020 NFL Draft reviewSeattle Seahawks 2020 NFL Draft review
American Football

Seattle Seahawks 2020 NFL Draft review

AN HOUR AGO

2 (47). Marlon Davidson, DL

6-3, 303, Auburn

3 (78). Matt Hennessy, C

6-4, 307, Temple

4 (119). Mykal Walker, LB

6-3, 230, Fresno State

4 (134). Jaylinn Hawkins, S

6-1, 208, Cal

7 (228). Sterling Hofrichter, P

5-10, 196, Syracuse

Grade: D+

The Falcons hit some key needs, but value was questionable in spots. They
still need edge-rushing help. Terrell felt rich at No. 16, and he faces
pressure to start immediately. Davidson is a nice rotational D-lineman, but
he's not dynamic enough to play on the edge and has less experience inside.
Hennessy was a nice find, and Atlanta added depth on defense. But hurting the
grade is the pricey trade for Hayden Hurst, who cost a second-rounder.

Best pick

Center Alex Mack will turn 35 in November, and the Falcons were proactive in
finding an heir. Hennessy brings similar mobility to the pivot spot, and some
graded him as the best center in the entire class. For now, he could start at
left guard, providing great value at 78th overall.

Upside pick

Terrell went a bit earlier than some expected, but he brings a great
combination of size, speed, fluidity and playmaking. Some soured on him after
he struggled against LSU in the national championship game, but Terrell has
all the tools to be a top-end cornerback.

--By David DeChant, Field Level Media

San Francisco 49ers 2020 NFL Draft reviewSan Francisco 49ers 2020 NFL Draft review
American Football

San Francisco 49ers 2020 NFL Draft review

AN HOUR AGO
Seattle Seahawks 2020 NFL Draft reviewSeattle Seahawks 2020 NFL Draft review
American Football

Seattle Seahawks 2020 NFL Draft review

AN HOUR AGO
Related Topics
American Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Latest Videos

Most popular

View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleMinnesota Vikings 2020 NFL Draft review
Next articleCarolina Panthers 2020 NFL Draft review