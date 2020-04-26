Baltimore Ravens 2020 NFL Draft review

1 (28).

Patrick Queen, LB

6-0, 229, LSU

American Football Reflective NFL bosses: Two thumbs up for work-from-home draft AN HOUR AGO

2 (55). J.K. Dobbins, RB

6-4, 329, Oklahoma

3 (71). Justin Madubuike, DT

6-3, 293, Mississippi State

3 (92). Devin Duvernay, WR

5-11, 200, Texas

3 (98). Malik Harrison, LB

6-3, 247, Ohio State

3 (106). Tyre Phillips, G

6-5, 331, Mississippi State

4 (143). Ben Bredeson, G

6-5, 315, Michigan

5 (170). Broderick Washington, Jr., DT

6-2, 305, Texas Tech

6 (201). James Proche, WR

5-11, 201, SMU

7 (219). Geno Stone, S

5-10, 207, Iowa

Grade: A

Death, taxes and the Ravens winning the draft. Baltimore did what it usually

does: Wait for good players to slip, and take them. Each of the top five picks

could have plausibly gone a half-round (or more) higher, and all addressed

needs of varying degrees. Queen and Harrison complement each other perfectly,

and Duvernay (speed) and Proche (hands) excel in the slot with their own

signature traits. Baltimore also got O-line depth. What more can you ask for?

Best pick

Queen is undersized and not a banger, but that's his only significant

weakness. His instincts are terrific, and he has the speed and awareness to

excel in coverage and as a blitzer. He fits perfectly with the Ravens, who

addressed their biggest need with a great value.

Upside pick

With so many great receivers in this class, Duvernay might have been lost in

the shuffle, but he has major upside. He's productive (106 catches for 1,386

yards and nine TDs last year) and very fast (4.39-second 40-yard dash), which

fits perfectly in the Ravens' offense.

--By David DeChant, Field Level Media

American Football Miami Dolphins 2020 NFL Draft review 2 HOURS AGO