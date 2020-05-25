American Football

Belichick, McCarthy favored to win NFL Coach of Year honors

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is a favorite to win his fourth NFL Coach of the Year honor in the eyes of two sportsbooks.

Belichick, who won the award in 2003, 2007 and 2010, joined Dallas Cowboys
coach Mike McCarthy at +1200 to win the award, per FanDuel.

The six-time Super Bowl-winning coach was listed at +1000 to win the award by
DraftKings, ahead of both McCarthy (+1400) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach
Bruce Arians (+1400).

Arians, who has Belichick's former quarterback Tom Brady under center for the
Bucs this season, joined Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich in being listed
at +1400 by FanDuel.

Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury was listed at +1800 by FanDuel,
followed by Sean McDermott (Buffalo Bills), Kevin Stefanski (Cleveland
Browns), Kyle Shanahan (San Francisco 49ers) and Mike Vrabel (Tennessee
Titans) -- all at +2000.

Shahanan was given +1600 odds by DraftKings, with Kansas City Chiefs coach
Andy Reid joining Kingsbury, McDermott, Reich, Vrabel and Stefanski at +2000.

If you're looking for a longshot, FanDuel listed Jacksonville coach Doug
Marrone at +5000. DraftKings had the Jaguars coach accompanying Matt Patricia
(Detroit), Bill O'Brien (Houston Texans) and Adam Gase (New York Jets) at
+5000.

--Field Level Media

Belichick, McCarthy favored to win NFL Coach of Year honors

