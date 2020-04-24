American Football

Bengals select quarterback Burrow with top pick in NFL Draft

ByReuters
9 minutes ago | Updated 6 minutes ago

April 23 (Reuters) - The Cincinnati Bengals selected Louisiana State University quarterback Joe Burrow with the first pick of the NFL Draft on Thursday that was held online in a bid to help stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The 23-year-old quarterback, who won the Heisman Trophy as the best collegiate football player last December before leading the Tigers to a national championship the next month, was the consensus top choice. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Ed Osmond)

