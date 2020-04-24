Bengals start run on WRs at Day 2 of NFL Draft

Teams continued to dip into the 2020 NFL Draft's deep receiver class on Friday, with the Cincinnati Bengals kicking off the run at the top of Round 2 by grabbing Clemson wideout Tee Higgins.
After six wideouts went in Thursday's first round, Round 2 began with two in a
row on Friday. The Indianapolis Colts grabbed USC's Michael Pittman Jr. 34th
overall. The total of eight receivers in the first 34 picks set a record for
the common draft era.
Higgins will catch passes from LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, the first overall
pick on Thursday night and the quarterback of the team that beat Higgins' team
in the CFP National Championship game in January.
2020 NFL Draft: Day 2 trade tracker
The Indianapolis Colts then took Pittman, the son of the former Tampa Bay
Buccaneers running back at No. 34. They acquired the pick from Washington
during last year's draft, when the Redskins traded up for Montez Sweat.
A third straight skill position player went 35th, with the Detroit Lions
grabbing Georgia running back D'Andre Swift. He was the second running back
taken in the draft, after LSU's Clyde Edwards-Helaire went to Kansas City with
the last pick of Round 1.
Then came a run on safeties. After none went in Round 1, the New York Giants
took Alabama's Xavier McKinney, and the New England Patriots -- making their
first pick of the draft -- grabbed Lenoir-Rhyne's Kyle Dugger.
The Carolina Panthers then selected a pass rusher, Penn State defensive end
Yetur Gross-Matos, to pair with first-round pick Derrick Brown, a defensive
tackle from Auburn.
Round 2:
33. Cincinnati Bengals: Clemson WR Tee Higgins
34. Indianapolis Colts: USC WR Michael Pittman
35. Detroit Lions: Georgia RB D'Andre Swift
36. New York Giants: Alabama S Xavier McKinney
37. New England Patriots (from L.A. Chargers): Lenoir-Rhyne S Kyle Dugger
38. Carolina Panthers: Penn State DE Yetur Gross-Matos
--Field Level Media