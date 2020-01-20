Brady 'open-minded' about his NFL future

The 42-year-old quarterback will officially become a free agent on March 18 if

he does not reach a new deal with the New England Patriots. The six-time Super

Bowl champion recently addressed his situation during an interview with

Westwood One radio.

"I am open-minded about the process and at the same time I love playing

football and want to continue to play and do a great job," Brady said, per NBC

Sports Boston. "I am looking to what is ahead. Whatever the future may bring,

I will embrace it with open arms."

Brady has been clear about his plans to keep playing, but he has declined to

speculate on whether it will be with the team he has been with for two

decades. Patriots owner Robert Kraft has said it is his "hope and prayer" that

Brady either returns to New England or retires.

Multiple reports have said the sides have not discussed contract details since

Brady signed an altered deal in August, which gave him a raise in 2019 and

will automatically void in March. If he does not sign a new deal before March

18, the Patriots would incur $13.5 million in dead money on their cap for

2020, and Brady would become a free agent.

Brady finished the 2019 season having completed 60.8 percent of his passes for

4,057 yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions. His completion percentage

was his lowest mark since 2013, and his yards per attempt average (6.6) was

his lowest since 2002. He missed out on a Pro Bowl selection for the first

time since 2008, when he tore his ACL in Week 1.

A sixth-round pick in 2000, Brady has 74,571 passing yards, 541 touchdown

passes and 179 interceptions in 285 career games (283 starts). He ranks behind

only Drew Brees on the all-time lists for yardage (77,416) and touchdowns

(547).

--Field Level Media