Brady passes Favre on NFL all-time passing list

Brady passes Favre on NFL all-time passing list
By Reuters

1 hour agoUpdated 59 minutes ago

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady surpassed Brett Favre to move into third place on the NFL's all-time passing yardage list during Sunday's game against the Washington Redskins.

Brady moved past Favre (71,838) with a 15-yard completion to Julian Edelman
with 6:56 left in the third quarter. He entered the game with 71,575 and stood
at 71,846 after the play.

Brady also is closing in on second-place Peyton Manning (71,940). Drew Brees
is the all-time leader with 74,845.

--Field Level Media

On the same topic

0Read and react
0Read and react