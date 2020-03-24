Brady relishing "different challenge" with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Brady was introduced as the Buccaneers' quarterback on Tuesday after the 42-year-old recently announced his two-decade stay with New England would come to an end.

The six-time Super Bowl champion had only glowing things to say about his new team and the Patriots, and is adamant he has made the right choice to link up with the team owned the same family - the Glazers - who run Manchester United.

"I think Mr Kraft [Patriots owner] has been a great influence in my life and I'm so grateful," Brady told a news conference call on Tuesday. "For the two decades, and, you know, I referenced that the other day, it's been an amazing thing for my family.

"There were a lot of things that were really intriguing to me about the [Buccaneers'] organisation. The players, coaches, and the willingness of everybody to accomplish what the goal of playing football is, which is to win.

"I train hard, I try to keep my body as fit as possible. Mentally I try to stay sharp, although it is going to be a different challenge this year in learning. I am going to do everything I can to do the best I possibly can and am grateful for this opportunity."