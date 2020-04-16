Breaking down the 2020 NFL Draft QB class

DeShone Kizer (2017) and Drew Lock (2019) each slipped to Round 2, but 2020

should bring at least three first-round quarterbacks for the fifth straight

year.

This class is excellent at the top, with perhaps the most complete prospect

(Joe Burrow) since Andrew Luck and another prospect (Tua Tagovailoa) who would

be the top overall pick in most years if he were healthy.

Let's begin with those two before diving into two major talents in Justin

Herbert and Jordan Love.

--Joe Burrow, LSU

What we like: Burrow is one of the rare quarterback prospects who is good or

better at almost everything. Of course, he's also exceptional in some areas,

most notably accuracy and movement (both in and out of the pocket).

Burrow is one of the most accurate prospects in years, and he even excels on

deep throws. He routinely places throws either upfield on the outside shoulder

(if his receiver wins over the top) or on the back shoulder (if the defender

stays over top).

Burrow's pocket management and escapability are even more impressive. He has

outstanding peripheral vision and feel for the rush, and he excels at both

subtle step-ups or slides, and sudden jukes or spins to evade rushers. And

while known for carving up defenses with his mind (he often does), Burrow is

absolutely lethal in off-schedule, playground situations.

Cause for concern: Most detractors would point to Burrow's arm, which isn't a

cannon. But he showed major improvement in 2019 (especially rotating his hips

for extra power), and arm strength is overrated.

That said, Burrow will have to play a bit differently with a weaker supporting

cast. His receivers won't win every 50-50 ball, and his line will have more

leaks. He can be a bit reckless as a runner, and while he's very tough, he

could protect himself better.

Pro comparison: Tony Romo, Dallas Cowboys -- No comparison is perfect for

Burrow, because he's so complete, but his slipperiness in the pocket is very

reminiscent of Romo. Likewise, his mechanics and calm style of play compare

reasonably to Tom Brady.

System fits: Burrow thrived at LSU in a spread passing game that used all five

eligible receivers, but Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, from the Sean McVay

tree, runs a play-action-heavy offense that often keeps extra blockers in.

Taylor runs spread concepts as well, but his scheme naturally puts less on the

quarterback's plate. He might have to give Burrow more freedom before long.

In five years, Burrow will be ... either a top-15 quarterback, or a top-three

quarterback. No QB is immune to a terrible situation, and it's not impossible

things go sour in Cincinnati. But it's very hard to see Burrow busting because

he has so few weak spots. It's also easy to see his accuracy, mobility,

toughness and mental acuity making him a superstar.

--Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

What we like: Tagovailoa is remarkably quick in all areas. He has tap-dancing

feet, swivel-chair hips and a lightning release, but also a rapid mind. Not

only does he read the field well, but he does so quickly, processing what he

sees and making decisions much faster than most college quarterbacks.

In turn, Tagovailoa throws with rare anticipation. He quickly knows where to

go with the ball and releases it in a hurry. While not quite as accurate at

Burrow (especially down the field), Tagovailoa is lethal in short and

intermediate areas, further weaponizing his anticipation.

He's also a terrific pocket mover, with an excellent feel for rushers and

ability to slide or step up while keeping his eyes downfield.

Cause for concern: More so than Burrow, Tagovailoa's lack of arm strength

limits him at times. He can't make certain off-platform throws, and his deep

ball accuracy is inconsistent, likely because they require so much effort.

Perhaps improved mechanics could help.

Tagovailoa's health is obviously concerning, too. Nobody knows if his issues

will recur, but his style of play is foreboding. While perhaps the victim of

bad luck, Tagovailoa invites contact by playing "hero ball" at times. He holds

the ball late while scrambling and takes a remarkable number of hits while or

after delivering throws. His game isn't built on scrambling, but he must

protect himself better when he does.

Pro comparison: Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints -- Tagovailoa's build and

movement remind of Russell Wilson, but he's less physically gifted. His style

is much more like Brees, with his success stemming from both physical and

mental efficiency.

System fits: Alabama used a wide variety of concepts, and Tagovailoa executed

most well, so he could probably adapt to any scheme. His quick-twitch

processing and delivery would be best weaponized in a spread attack like Chan

Gailey's in Miami, but he could also handle heavy play-action with Anthony

Lynn and the Chargers.

In five years, Tagovailoa will be ... a top-12 quarterback, or an injury-prone

starter who has shown flashes. Even if Tagovailoa's hip is never again an

issue, it's hard to imagine him becoming an iron man given his style of play.

That said, he could still be successful despite injuries (see Carson Wentz and

Deshaun Watson).

--Justin Herbert, Oregon

What we like: Tools and experience. Herbert has a prototypical build, a very

strong arm and excellent mobility, giving coaches plenty to work with. He can

hit the deep digs and outs with zip, touch and precision, and he makes some

jaw-dropping throws amid pressure. He could even handle a regular run-game

role, as he did in Oregon's Rose Bowl win (three rush TDs).

Herbert played in 43 games at Oregon and showed improvement over time. He cut

down on bad sacks -- an issue earlier in his career -- in 2019 and has

steadily become more accurate, rarely spraying the ball.

Cause for concern: For a four-year starter, Herbert lacks the instincts and

processing speed you would expect. While very smart, he's often a beat slow to

trigger, even when routes come open as designed within his field of vision. He

works deep into progressions at times but can still be slow reading 2- or

3-man route combinations.

Herbert isn't a great multi-tasker, as his execution deteriorates when issues

(low snap, pressure, first read taken away, etc.) crop up. This particularly

stands out when he scrambles. While he has incredible tools for off-schedule

playmaking, he lacks the instincts to exploit them, often squandering

opportunities.

Pro comparison: Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills -- Allen was another toolsy prospect

with a big arm, great mobility and concerns about field-reading and processing

speed. Allen has a stronger arm and is more creative off-schedule, but Herbert

is more accurate and a better decision-maker.

System fits: For now, Herbert isn't ready to carry an offense, or even a

passing game. Not a snappy decision-maker, he might struggle in Miami's

shotgun, spread-empty system under Chan Gailey. He would be better off

insulated by a good run game and play-action, with the Bengals, Chargers or

Raiders making sense.

In five years, Herbert will be ... leaving his team wanting more. Herbert will

make some terrific plays -- he's too gifted not to -- but it's hard to see him

as the driving force of an offense. His success could depend largely on his

supporting cast.

--Jordan Love, Utah State

What we like: Love has the most natural gifts of any prospect in the class.

His arm isn't just strong -- it's also loose and springy, capable of making

throws from all kinds of platforms in a way Herbert cannot. Love has more than

a fastball, too, showing a great feel for touch on intermediate and deep

throws.

That arm makes Love even more dangerous on the move. He's outstanding on

bootlegs and sprint-outs, and he has above-average escapability. He

consistently looks to throw when scrambling, and he's capable of throws that

few NFL QBs would even try.

Cause for concern: After showing flashes earlier in his career, Love's mental

processing and decision-making collapsed in 2019, and not just because of a

depleted supporting cast. His head pinballed between reads with no apparent

plan, and he committed cardinal sins (throwing late to the flat) far too

often, leading to 17 interceptions and several others that were dropped.

Love's mechanics and accuracy are mediocre at best, which is worrisome. While

he doesn't usually spray the ball, he often throws with poor ball placement,

limiting receivers' chances to create after the catch. Add in shaky pocket

movement and ability to handle pressure, and Love has a lot to work on.

Pro comparison: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs -- This comparison is too

lofty, but it's more about how Mahomes was in college with regard to arm

talent and style of play. Mahomes was a mechanical mess with reckless

decision-making and accuracy at Texas Tech, and Love is even more extreme in

that regard.

System fits: The 2019 version of Love is simply not ready to play, no matter

the system. He needs sit for at least a year with a coach who excels at

sharpening mechanics. He also probably needs a schemer who can manufacture

offense through 2- and 3-man reads. The Saints would be a perfect fit, with

the Raiders, Packers or Colts also making sense.

In five years, Love will be ... entering a make-or-break year as a starter, or

on his second team as a reclamation project. "Project" QBs almost never work

out, with Mahomes the glaring exception. Perhaps Sean Payton and the Saints

could bring out Love's best, but it's very hard to overcome issues with

accuracy, processing and decision-making.

--By David DeChant, Field Level Media