The pass attempt to veteran tight end Josh Hill was Brees' first incompletion

of the game but good enough for the record. It was the ninth pass attempt of

the game for Brees, who passed Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre for No. 1

on the all-time list. It was number 10,170 of his career.

It is the latest No. 1 milestone for Brees, in his 20th season. Entering the

game, the 41-year-old already held the all-time lead in passing yards

(77,416), passing touchdowns (547), passing yards per game (281.5), completion

percentage (67.6) and completions per game (25.0).

This season, he could pass Peyton Manning for the all-time lead in one of the

few categories the Saints QB doesn't hold game-winning drives. Brees is the

active leader with 50; Manning had 54.

It's only fitting that the Saints were playing the Bucs, whose new

quarterback, 43-year-old Tom Brady, is in the top five of most of the

quarterback statistical career categories.

Sunday's game is the first meeting between two starting quarterbacks age 40 or

older. Entering the game, Brees had the most touchdown passes ever in Week 1

with 39, while Brady is second on the list with 37, according to NFL Research.

--Field Level Media

