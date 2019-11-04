Broncos hang on vs. Browns, win Allen's NFL debut

Phillip Lindsay rushed for 92 yards and a score on just nine carries, Noah

Fant had three catches for 115 yards and a touchdown, and Courtland Sutton had

56 receiving yards and a score for the Broncos (3-6).

Baker Mayfield was 27 of 42 for 273 yards and a score, Jarvis Landry had six

receptions for 51 yards and a touchdown, and Odell Beckham Jr. caught five

passes for 87 yards for Cleveland (2-6). Austin Seibert kicked four field

goals for the Browns, who have lost four straight.

Allen got his first touchdown pass when he lofted a ball to the right side of

the end zone to Sutton, who caught it over cornerback Denzel Ward for a

21-yard score and a 7-0 lead at the 6:09 mark of the first quarter.

The Browns got on the board with Seibert's 39-yard field goal early in the

second quarter, but Denver answered quickly. On the next offensive snap, Allen

hit Fant on a crossing pattern off play-action, and the rookie tight end broke

three tackles on his way to a 75-yard touchdown.

Seibert hit two more field goals, from 30 yards and 27 yards, Brandon McManus

kicked one from 43 yards, and Seibert hit a 30-yarder with 15 seconds left in

the half to make it 17-12.

The Browns drove deep into Denver territory late in the third quarter and went

for it on fourth-and-1 from the 5, but Mayfield was stuffed short on a QB

sneak. The Broncos took over and went 95 yards in seven plays, capped by

Lindsay's 30-yard touchdown run to make it 24-12.

Cleveland responded with a big drive, going 76 yards in nine plays as Mayfield

found Landry for a 9-yard TD catch to make it 24-19.

The Browns stopped Denver on the next drive and moved to the Broncos 25, but

Mayfield's pass on fourth-and-4 from the 28 with 3:26 remaining was

incomplete. The Broncos ran out the clock with a 16-yard Lindsay run leading

up to the two-minute warning.

Cleveland tight end Ricky Seals-Jones suffered a knee injury after catching a

pass late in the second quarter and didn't return.

--Field Level Media