Brown fires off profanity-filled tweet at NFL

"My understanding is Brown is eager to present his side & that there r

teams still interested in signing him pending the resolution of the league's

investigation," ESPN reporter Josina Anderson tweeted on Thursday morning.

Hours later, Brown took to social media to vent his frustration with the

league.

"Imagine conforming to a system giving it a 100 percent to see them treat me

like this is unfairly!" Brown wrote on Twitter. "Making money off my sweat and

blood (expletive) the @nfl I'll never play in that (expletive) treat black

people the worse! Clear my name and go (expletive) your self."

Brown, 31, initially tweeted on Sept. 22 that he "will not be playing in the

NFL anymore."

That tweet came two days after the New England Patriots released him.

The NFL released a statement on Sept. 20 that said Brown would not be placed

on the commissioner's exempt list while he is a free agent but warned, "If he

is signed by a club, such placement may become appropriate at any time

depending on the status of the investigation."

Brown was cut by the Oakland Raiders on Sept. 7 and then signed with the

Patriots. He played in one game, catching four passes for 56 yards and a

touchdown in New England's 43-0 win at Miami on Sept. 15.

The four-time All-Pro has been under investigation by the NFL under its

personal conduct policy since former trainer Britney Taylor filed a lawsuit in

September alleging that she was sexually assaulted on multiple occasions.

In 10 NFL seasons (the first nine with the Pittsburgh Steelers), Brown has 841

catches for 11,263 yards and 75 touchdowns.

--Field Level Media