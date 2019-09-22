Brown says he's done with NFL in Twitter rant

"Will not be playing in the @NFL anymore these owners can cancel deals do

whatever they want at anytime we will see if the @NFLPA hold them accountable

sad they can just void guarantees anytime going on 40m 2 months will see if

they pay up!," he wrote.

He followed it up with a series of tweets about Patriots owner Bob Kraft,

former player turned TV personality Shannon Sharpe and Pittsburgh Steelers

quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who each had scandals mark their careers.

Brown implied that they were held to a different standard than he is being

held to currently.

The Patriots cut the controversial wideout on Friday afternoon, five days

after Brown caught four passes for 56 yards and scored a touchdown in his

debut with the team. Brown's due $5 million of a $9 million signing bonus on

Monday, but the Patriots could try to void the deal and the $1 million

guaranteed base salary he is owed. The Oakland Raiders cut him earlier in

September after reportedly voiding a $30 million guarantee.

His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN on Saturday he's been in touch with "a

few teams," who "want information regarding (Brown's) legal situation and the

NFL investigation" into accusations against Brown of sexual assault and

sending intimidating text messages.

ESPN reported that people around the league don't expect any team to sign

Brown until the league's investigation is resolved.

The NFL released a statement hours later in response to questions about

Brown's status.

"Our office is presently investigating multiple allegations, some of which are

the subject of pending litigation," the statement read, in part. "We have as

yet made no findings regarding these issues. The investigation is ongoing and

will be pursued vigorously and expeditiously.

"As long as Mr. Brown is a free agent, placement on the Commissioner's exempt

list is not appropriate. If he is signed by a club, such placement may become

appropriate at any time depending on the status of the investigation. Upon the

conclusion of the investigation, he may also be subject to discipline if the

investigation finds that he has violated the law or league policies."

Britney Taylor, Brown's former trainer, filed a civil suit last week accusing

him of three incidents of sexual assault or rape over a two-year period from

2017-18. According to multiple reports, the league met with Taylor for 10

hours last Monday, and a meeting with Brown was expected at some point.

On Thursday, Sports Illustrated reported that a female artist -- who leveled

claims earlier this week that Brown made unwanted sexual advances before

firing her -- contacted the NFL claiming the 31-year-old wide receiver sent

her "intimidating and threatening" texts. On Friday, the woman's attorney said

the league had agreed to investigate the situation, and that the league had

contacted the Patriots, who told Brown not to contact the woman any further.

In 10 NFL seasons (the first nine with Pittsburgh), Brown has 841 catches for

11,263 yards and 75 touchdowns. He is a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and

four-time All-Pro.

--Field Level Media