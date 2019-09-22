Brown says he's done with NFL in Twitter rant
Free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown said he won't play in the NFL again in a Sunday morning tweet.
"Will not be playing in the @NFL anymore these owners can cancel deals do
whatever they want at anytime we will see if the @NFLPA hold them accountable
sad they can just void guarantees anytime going on 40m 2 months will see if
they pay up!," he wrote.
He followed it up with a series of tweets about Patriots owner Bob Kraft,
former player turned TV personality Shannon Sharpe and Pittsburgh Steelers
quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who each had scandals mark their careers.
Brown implied that they were held to a different standard than he is being
held to currently.
The Patriots cut the controversial wideout on Friday afternoon, five days
after Brown caught four passes for 56 yards and scored a touchdown in his
debut with the team. Brown's due $5 million of a $9 million signing bonus on
Monday, but the Patriots could try to void the deal and the $1 million
guaranteed base salary he is owed. The Oakland Raiders cut him earlier in
September after reportedly voiding a $30 million guarantee.
His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN on Saturday he's been in touch with "a
few teams," who "want information regarding (Brown's) legal situation and the
NFL investigation" into accusations against Brown of sexual assault and
sending intimidating text messages.
ESPN reported that people around the league don't expect any team to sign
Brown until the league's investigation is resolved.
The NFL released a statement hours later in response to questions about
Brown's status.
"Our office is presently investigating multiple allegations, some of which are
the subject of pending litigation," the statement read, in part. "We have as
yet made no findings regarding these issues. The investigation is ongoing and
will be pursued vigorously and expeditiously.
"As long as Mr. Brown is a free agent, placement on the Commissioner's exempt
list is not appropriate. If he is signed by a club, such placement may become
appropriate at any time depending on the status of the investigation. Upon the
conclusion of the investigation, he may also be subject to discipline if the
investigation finds that he has violated the law or league policies."
Britney Taylor, Brown's former trainer, filed a civil suit last week accusing
him of three incidents of sexual assault or rape over a two-year period from
2017-18. According to multiple reports, the league met with Taylor for 10
hours last Monday, and a meeting with Brown was expected at some point.
On Thursday, Sports Illustrated reported that a female artist -- who leveled
claims earlier this week that Brown made unwanted sexual advances before
firing her -- contacted the NFL claiming the 31-year-old wide receiver sent
her "intimidating and threatening" texts. On Friday, the woman's attorney said
the league had agreed to investigate the situation, and that the league had
contacted the Patriots, who told Brown not to contact the woman any further.
In 10 NFL seasons (the first nine with Pittsburgh), Brown has 841 catches for
11,263 yards and 75 touchdowns. He is a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and
four-time All-Pro.
--Field Level Media