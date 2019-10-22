Browns' Beckham blasts NFL over $14K uniform fine

went off on social media

Monday after the NFL fined him $14,037 for wearing his uniform pants above the

knee during the team's Oct. 13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

"14 k for some pants that are NOT gonna protect me from anything ... this

(stuff) is ridiculous," Beckham posted Monday night as part of an Instagram

story that included the letter from the NFL notifying him of the fine for

violating league policy on uniforms and equipment.

He said he plans to appeal the fine.

Beckham, who earned a lot of attention -- and some grief from the NFL -- after

a Week 2 contest against the New York Jets for wearing a high-priced Richard

Mille watch during games, was also fined the same $14,037 amount after a Week

4 fight with Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

Following the latest fine, the fashion-conscious player decided to blast the

NFL over its uniform policy.

"I think it's crazy," Beckham said. "The NFL finds ways to just take it.

They're going to take it from you. I understand a penalty, getting fined for

that. But pants above the knees, a shirt hanging out -- and we're talking

about a T-shirt that cost $5 to make, and you're getting $5,000 taken from

you.

"Pads above your knees, and I'm like, you really think that this little knee

pad covering my kneecap is going to affect, if somebody hits me, weighs 250

pounds, running 18 mph. I don't do physics, but if I get hit, this is not

going to protect me.

"It's just stuff like that (that) I feel like we can come to a better

agreement and simplifying things and not taking the money out of the pockets

of the players who are putting money into this entire game.

"It's just tough. It sucks to get fined for socks. Or in the middle of the

game, have someone come up and it's like, 'Oh, your jersey is out.' I'm like,

'Bro I'm not worried about my jersey in the middle of the game.' I'm worried

about what assignment do I have. A visor, this. All those little things that

could be eliminated ... stuff that doesn't need to be so strict."

--Field Level Media