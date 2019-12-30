Browns fire head coach Kitchens after 6-10 season

Kitchens lasted just one year in charge, during which the Browns, who have not had a winning season in the past decade, went 6-10.

The Browns finally looked to have sorted out their quarterback issues by taking Baker Mayfield with the first overall pick in the 2018 draft, and a solid 7-8-1 season seemed to augur well heading into 2019.

But Mayfield regressed in his second season, while the addition of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and running back Kareem Hunt did not help team dynamics.

Owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam said they could not see Kitchens bringing the Browns success.

"We thank Freddie for his hard work and commitment to this organization but did not see the success or opportunities for improvement to move forward with him as our head coach," they said in a statement.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Peter Rutherford )