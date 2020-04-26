Buffalo Bills 2020 NFL Draft review

Buffalo Bills
2 (54). A.J. Epenesa, DE
6-5, 275, Iowa
3 (86). Zack Moss, RB
5-9, 223, Utah
4 (128). Gabriel Davis, WR
6-2, 216, Central Florida
5 (167). Jake Fromm, QB
6-2, 219, Georgia
6 (188). Tyler Bass, K
5-11, 185, Georgia Southern
6 (207). Isaiah Hodgins, WR
6-4, 210, Oregon State
7 (239). Dane Jackson, CB
6-0, 187, Pittsburgh
Grade: A-
The Bills' draft began earlier this month with the acquisition of Stefon
Diggs, a perfect fit as Josh Allen's new No. 1 target. While that cost a
first-rounder, Buffalo still got a Day 1 talent in Epenesa, then added the
perfect complement to Devin Singletary with Moss. Davis and Hodgins were solid
values in a deep receiver class, and Fromm was an excellent choice. A steal in
Round 5, he provides a hedge against Allen's reckless style of play.
Best pick
Just months ago, Epenesa looked like a possible top-10 pick. But after a poor
workout at the NFL Scouting Combine, he slid well out of Round 1, and the
Bills took advantage. Epenesa's production (21.5 sacks, 30.5 tackles for loss
since 2018) in a major conference speaks for itself.
Upside pick
Davis might have a hard time finding reps behind Stefon Diggs, John Brown and
Cole Beasley, but he could be a downfield weapon for Allen. With good
acceleration (1.55-second 10-yard split in the 40-yard dash) and size, he's
dangerous when given a runway.
--By David DeChant, Field Level Media