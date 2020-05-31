American Football

Burrow favored to win NFL Offensive ROY honors

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is the early favorite to win the 2020 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

The Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall draft pick from LSU is listed at
+240 at MGM.

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Burrow's former college
teammate and the final pick in the first round, has the next-best odds at
+600.

American Football

Goodell says NFL is saddened by 'tragic events' across United States

18 HOURS AGO

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is at +900. Other rookie
signal-callers on the board include the Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert
(+2,000) and a couple of long shots, the Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love
(+8,000) and the Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts (+8,000).

Running backs D'Andre Swift of the Detroit Lions and Jonathan Taylor of the
Indianapolis Colts are both listed at +1,000.

Wide receivers CeeDee Lamb of the Dallas Cowboys and Jerry Jeudy of the Denver
Broncos both check in at +1,400, followed by fellow wideouts Henry Ruggs of
the Las Vegas Raiders (+1,800) and Jalen Reagor of Philadelphia (+2,000).

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019
NFL Draft, took home the award last season.

--Field Level Media

American Football

Sport-On this day: Born May 31, 1943: Joe Namath, NFL quarterback

YESTERDAY AT 06:00
American Football

NFL, EA agree to multiyear extension for 'Madden'

29/05/2020 AT 00:54
Related Topics
American Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

American Football

Goodell says NFL is saddened by 'tragic events' across United States

18 HOURS AGO
American Football

Sport-On this day: Born May 31, 1943: Joe Namath, NFL quarterback

YESTERDAY AT 06:00
American Football

NFL, EA agree to multiyear extension for 'Madden'

29/05/2020 AT 00:54
American Football

NFL still on track for Week 1; virtual offseason extended

28/05/2020 AT 20:56

Latest Videos

Play Icon
American Football

Kaepernick explains decision to snub NFL session

00:01:20
Play Icon
Play Icon
American Football

Patriots honoured with parade in Boston

00:00:34
Play Icon
Play Icon
American Football

Lady Gaga jumps off stage during Super Bowl half-time show

00:00:25
Play Icon
Play Icon
American Football

Tom Brady urges New England Patriots to seize Super Bowl glory in Texas

00:01:36
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid to sacrifice superstar to land Mbappe - Euro Papers

5 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

Froome - 'Finestre felt my real personality coming out, I rose to the occasion'

28/05/2020 AT 15:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage sees Chris Froome shout into radio as Finestre attack approaches

28/05/2020 AT 15:14
Play Icon
Liga

Griezmann and Roberto goals earn Barcelona win over Getafe

15/02/2020 AT 15:04
Formula 1

Hamilton quickest before heavy rain

25/08/2017 AT 14:11
Wimbledon

Order of play, Day 10: Venus and Konta set to battle, Rybarikova goes for glory

12/07/2017 AT 19:00
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage as Chris Froome and Simon Yates climb the Colle delle Finestre

28/05/2020 AT 15:11
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

When Nadal got annoyed by a baby - Roland-Garros 2019

24/05/2020 AT 09:00
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Nadal facepalms after missing an easy smash

24/05/2020 AT 09:00
Play Icon
Championship

Monk quits as Leeds boss

25/05/2017 AT 12:52
Masters Tournament

McIlroy out with Rahm and Tanihara in quest for career Grand Slam

04/04/2017 AT 18:01
Motorcycling

Rabat undergoes surgery after testing crash

02/02/2017 AT 15:49
View more

What's On (3)

Previous articleGoodell says NFL is saddened by 'tragic events' across United States
Next articleMourinho: Spurs must be ready to fight for points