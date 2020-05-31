Burrow favored to win NFL Offensive ROY honors

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is the early favorite to win the 2020 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

The Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall draft pick from LSU is listed at

+240 at MGM.

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Burrow's former college

teammate and the final pick in the first round, has the next-best odds at

+600.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is at +900. Other rookie

signal-callers on the board include the Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert

(+2,000) and a couple of long shots, the Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love

(+8,000) and the Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts (+8,000).

Running backs D'Andre Swift of the Detroit Lions and Jonathan Taylor of the

Indianapolis Colts are both listed at +1,000.

Wide receivers CeeDee Lamb of the Dallas Cowboys and Jerry Jeudy of the Denver

Broncos both check in at +1,400, followed by fellow wideouts Henry Ruggs of

the Las Vegas Raiders (+1,800) and Jalen Reagor of Philadelphia (+2,000).

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019

NFL Draft, took home the award last season.

--Field Level Media

