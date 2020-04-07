Cam Newton uncomfortable without NFL home

The unemployed quarterback was released by the Carolina Panthers and is coming

off of foot surgery.

"I've taken this time to become stronger mentally, physically and

spiritually," Newton said in an Instagram Live conversation with Oklahoma City

Thunder guard Chris Paul. "I'm a fish out of water. I've never not known

anything other than the Carolina Panthers."

Newton turns 31 next month and is not permitted to take formal visits to the

headquarters of interested teams because of the coronavirus pandemic. He said

he's spending a lot of time with his kids and meditating.

The No. 1 pick in the 2011 draft took the Panthers to Super Bowl 50 and was

MVP of the NFL the same year.

But he had shoulder surgery prior to last season and then suffered a Lisfranc

injury in the preseason, leading to season-ending surgery.

The Panthers fired coach Ron Rivera, hired Baylor's Matt Rhule and signed

Teddy Bridgewater before dumping Newton.

"You have to make very difficult decisions every year. This was probably one

of the most difficult," Panthers GM Marty Hurney said Monday. "I drafted Cam.

We all know everything he's brought to the organization both on and off the

field, so it was extremely difficult."

--Field Level Media